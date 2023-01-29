Israeli Drone Strike Behind Attack on Iran Defense Facility, US Outlet Reports

i24 News – Israel carried out Saturday’s drone strike targeting a defense compound in Iran, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal on Sunday citing US officials and “people familiar with the operation.”

The attack targeted a facility in the central Isfahan province used for storing ballistic missiles.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian called the blast a cowardly strike.

The state-run IRNA news agency later described the drones as “quadcopters equipped with bomblets.”

Tehran has repeatedly claimed its facilities were targeted by Israel in a so-called shadow war with the Jewish state, as the nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers collapsed.