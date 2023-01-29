Sunday, January 29th | 7 Shevat 5783

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israeli Military Battalions Deployed Around Jerusalem, West Bank Border to Help Police

Website Promoting Holocaust Education Titled ‘EducateKanye’ Launched by Jewish Activist

Top US Treasury Official to Warn UAE, Turkey Over Sanctions Evasion

Netanyahu Vows ‘Strong, Rapid, Precise’ Response to Jerusalem Terror Attacks

Zelensky says Ukrainian Woman Killed in Jerusalem Attacks

Israeli Army Reinforces in West Bank after Synagogue Shooting

Palestinian Towns Celebrate Murder of 7 Israelis in Jerusalem Attack

US Lawmakers Introduce Legislation Honoring Diplomatic ‘Heroes of the Holocaust’

Three Men Accused of Conspiracy to Murder NY-Based Iranian Dissident

New AI Powered Tool Monitors Social Media Antisemitism in Real Time

January 29, 2023 11:00 am
0

Israeli Military Battalions Deployed Around Jerusalem, West Bank Border to Help Police

× [contact-form-7 404 "Not Found"]

avatar by i24 News

Israeli Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai visits the area around Damascus Gate to Jerusalem’s Old City on May 8, 2022. Photo: Reuters/Ronen Zvulun

i24 NewsIsrael decided on Sunday that additional military forces would reinforce and assist the police in the Jerusalem areas and close to the West Bank border.

The Israel Police forces will be reinforced starting on Monday. On Saturday, Israel’s new military Chief of Staff, Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi, ordered the reinforcement of the divisions in the West Bank, Jerusalem and other neighborhoods to prepare for possible escalation.

This comes after two terrorist attacks over the weekend, one that killed seven people in the east Jerusalem neighborhood of Neve Ya’akov and another that wounded two near the City of David. Both shootings in east Jerusalem took place just over 12 hours apart, with one terrorist killed and another wounded.

Following the attacks, Israel’s Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai raised the security alert to the highest level. According to a police spokesperson, officers will be working 12-hour shifts starting Saturday morning. “The Israel Police asks the public to report any suspicious person or object to the police hotline 100 in real time,” Shabtai said in a statement.

“Our response will be strong, swift and precise. Whoever tries to harm us—we will harm them and everyone who assists them,” said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during Sunday’s cabinet meeting. “This government will act against terrorism with vigor, determination and strength. We will do so calmly and resolve. While we are not seeking escalation, we are prepared for any scenario.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2023 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.