Website Promoting Holocaust Education Titled ‘EducateKanye’ Launched by Jewish Activist

A new initiative to promote awareness of the Holocaust launched on Friday to coincide with worldwide observance of Holocaust Remembrance Day.

Founded by activist, model, and author of two books, Elizabeth Pipko, the “Lest People Forget Project” — also known as EducateKanye.com — aims to modernize and “decentralize” education about the Holocaust. The interactive project contains resources tailored for young people, 40 percent of whom believe less than 6 million Jews were killed in The Holocaust, according to a recent study by the Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany.

Users browsing EducateKanye.com will be able to view photographs of letters written by Jewish prisoners detained in concentration camps such as Buchenwald, Oranienburg, and Auschwitz. Few know, Pipko told The Algemeiner during an interview, that the Nazis allowed the sending of postage and that doing so was one way they deceived the outside world into believing that life in the concentration camps did not differ from life elsewhere.

“I am always remembering that you told me that I am missing out on the most precious months of the child,” says one letter to a relative sent from the Oranienburg concentration camp, which was located in Brandenburg, Germany. “This worries me a lot.”

“I’ve spoken to so many Holocaust survivors or families of survivors who just want people to know about them through photos or handwritten notes,” Pipko said. “My idea is to inspire young people to get involved and that by utilizing the sight they can become involved in preserving this knowledge for the future.”

Pipko says she spent months searching through archives and acquiring new material from people who have collected artifacts from concentration camps and other places touched by the Nazi regime. She imagines the site as a virtual museum, a place that students who do not live near a Holocaust museum can explore and learn from.

“I’m probably going to do mass uploads every two weeks. A lot of the content comes from people, many of whom are very old, who just asked us to share their story,” she continued. “Any 10, 13, or 14 year old out there who wants to capture someone’s story and learn about it can download our content and preserve it. That’s the special part here.”

Teaching the young about the Holocaust is also important, she added, for countering the “despicable and untrue” antisemitic claims of Kanye West, who spent two decades targeting their demographic to expand the market for his music and “Yeezy” sneakers.

Last October, West provoked a firestorm when he praised Hitler on the podcast of the convicted conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and issued a series of virulently antisemitic posts on social media. As a result, numerous corporate sponsors ranging from the Gap clothing chain to the JP Morgan Chase financial giant cut their ties with the rapper.