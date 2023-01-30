Netanyahu: Response to Palestinian Terror will be ‘Strong, Swift and Precise’

JNS.org – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed on Saturday night to respond to two Palestinian terrorist attacks in Jerusalem over Shabbat quickly and decisively.

“Our response will be strong, swift and precise. Whoever tries to harm us—we will harm them and everyone who assists them,” said Netanyahu at a meeting of the Security Cabinet.

“This government will act against terrorism with vigor, determination and strength. We will do so calmly and resolve. While we are not seeking escalation, we are prepared for any scenario. I again call on the citizens of Israel: Do not take the law into your own hands. We are not in the days of the underground. We have a sovereign state, with an excellent military and security forces. Let them carry out their work,” he added.

Seven people were killed and several others wounded in a terrorist attack on Friday night at a synagogue in Jerusalem’s Neve Ya’akov neighborhood.

Israeli security forces have since arrested dozens of suspects in connection with the shooting. Many of the more than 40 people detained are relatives or acquaintances of the terrorist, 21-year-old Alqam Khayri, from the eastern Jerusalem neighborhood of a-Tur, who was shot and killed by police during the attack.

On Saturday morning, another Palestinian terrorist shot two Israelis, a father and son, near the entrance to the City of David National Park adjacent to Jerusalem’s Old City.

The Magen David Adom emergency medical service said the victims were treated at the scene for gunshot wounds to the upper body and then taken to Shaare Zedek Medical Center in serious but stable condition. The father’s condition subsequently improved to moderate.

Police said the attacker, a 13-year-old from the nearby Silwan/Shiloach neighborhood, was shot and neutralized by civilians. He was arrested and taken to Hadassah Medical Center on Mount Scopus for treatment.

Kan News identified the terrorist as Muhammad Aliyat.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog extended condolences on Saturday night to the families of the victims.

“My heart breaks at news of the horrific terror attacks over Shabbat in Jerusalem. We have lost seven innocent civilians in a murderous terror attack, who had only just welcomed Shabbat into their homes and communities. May their memories be a blessing,” said Herzog in a statement.