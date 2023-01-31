Tuesday, January 31st | 9 Shevat 5783

January 31, 2023 9:24 am
Israel Bar Association Head Accused of Sexual Misconduct

× [contact-form-7 404 "Not Found"]

avatar by JNS.org

Jacaranda Tree at Bar-Ilan University. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

JNS.org – Israel Bar Association chief Avi Himi is under fire to resign after being accused of inappropriate sexual conduct.

Himi fondled himself during a video call with a lawyer seeking his recommendation to become a judge, Channel 13 reported on Monday night.

Police have opened an investigation into the matter.

“Himi, who has taken on the role of a preacher of morality in recent weeks, needs to do some deep soul-searching—and as a first step…to immediately announce his resignation,” said National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, whose authority extends over the Israel Police.

Himi, who has likened the government’s proposed judicial reforms to the Jan. 6, 2021, riots at the US Capitol, denied the allegation.

“This is part of the poison machine of those who work to promote the coup d’état [the judicial reform]. We are witnessing the dangerous manner in which desperate politicians work to trample anyone whose opinion differs from theirs,” said Himi.

Last month, Himi announced that he would not run again to head of the association, ostensibly in protest of the judicial reform package.

