Amazon Gets Rights for Docuseries With Confession by Nazi Mastermind Adolf Eichmann

Amazon Prime Video announced on Tuesday that it has acquired a three-part documentary series from MGM Television that sheds light on audio recordings of Nazi war criminal Adolf Eichmann admitting his role as one of the leading masterminds behind the Holocaust’s “Final Solution” to annihilate the Jewish population.

The Devil’s Confession: The Lost Eichmann Tapes is now available to stream on Amazon Prime Video in the US only. It features 28 hours of recorded interviews with Eichmann, which were originally thought to be lost, that were taped while he was in hiding in Argentina after World War II.

In the interviews, conducted by Nazi journalist Willem Sassen, Eichmann openly talked about participating in the Holocaust’s genocide against Jews. The trailer for the docuseries shared an audio from one such interview in which Eichmann said, “had we put 10.3 million Jews to death, then I would be content and would say, ‘good, we destroyed the enemy.'”

Eichmann was later captured by Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency and taken to Israel but in 1961, when the District Court of Jerusalem tried Eichmann, he denied all wrongdoing. During his testimony in court he claimed “I did not see any murders. I did not see any torture. I did not know at all such a thing there.”

Chief prosecutor Gideon Hausner presented as evidence written transcripts from the recorded interviews that were sold to a magazine and published but because the real audio tapes were kept hidden, he could not present them in court and Eichmann was able to maintain his claim that he had no role in the Holocaust. The original tapes were recently rediscovered in Germany’s national archives and used to make The Devil’s Confession: The Lost Eichmann Tapes.

The docuseries is distributed by MGM Television and SIPUR, and produced by the Israeli broadcaster Kan 11, Toluca Pictures and Alice Communications. It includes interviews from Holocaust survivors, witnesses at Eichmann’s trial, historians and Holocaust experts.

“This riveting and important documentary series reminds us how the atrocities of the past should never be forgotten,” said Vernon Sanders, head of global television for Amazon Studios.

Watch the trailer for The Devil’s Confession: The Lost Eichmann Tapes below.