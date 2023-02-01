Rashida Tlaib Pays Lip Service to Israeli Terror Victims, ‘Honors’ Palestinian Terrorists

Following the horrendous terror attack outside a Jerusalem synagogue on Friday night, in which seven Israeli Jews were murdered by a Palestinian gunman, the Biden administration and US politicians from both sides of the aisle were quick to unequivocally condemn the wanton slaughter, and express their unbridled support for the Jewish state.

However, for Michigan Democratic Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib, the massacre in the Israeli capital presented her with the opportunity to invoke an amoral equivalence between Palestinian terrorism and Israeli counter-terrorism, all while never explicitly condemning the Palestinian terror attack.

A few hours following the attack, Tlaib tweeted from her congressional Twitter account:

Tonight, far too many families, both Palestinian and Israeli, are going to bed broken, without loved ones. If there is not immediate de-escalation, I fear countless more families will suffer the same fate.

While paying lip service to the Israeli victims of Palestinian terrorism, Rashida Tlaib implicitly compared them to the nine Palestinians who were killed the day before during a firefight that erupted as Israeli security forces sought to apprehend members of a Jenin-based terror cell, the vast majority of whom were identified as members of local terror groups.

Careful to maintain her reputation as one of the most anti-Israel members of Congress, Tlaib doubled down on her victimization of Palestinian terrorists by tweeting at the same time from her personal account:

I may be the only Palestinian American in Congress, but I will never stop reminding folks that our country is funding an apartheid regime that is killing Palestinian children & families. We honor the victims of the Jenin massacre by telling the truth about the apartheid gov’t.

Who are the “victims” of the Jenin operation that Tlaib sought to “honor”? Seven of the nine that were killed were confirmed members of US-designated Palestinian terror groups Islamic Jihad, Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades, and Hamas.

While it is heinous that an elected American politician would publicly “honor” Palestinian terrorists while begrudgingly paying lip service to Israeli victims of terror, it is not surprising given Rashida Tlaib’s track record when it comes to Israel: Support for the BDS movement, accusing pro-Israel politicians of dual loyalty, advocating for a one-state solution and tweeting a slogan that implicitly calls for the destruction of the Jewish state.

The author is a contributor to HonestReporting, a Jerusalem-based media watchdog with a focus on antisemitism and anti-Israel bias — where a version of this article first appeared.

