Iran Blames Israel, Ukraine, Kurds for Attack on Drone Manufacturing Plant in Isfahan

Iran has warned that it will “respond firmly” to any future Israeli operations on its territory, in a letter to the UN Secretary-General condemning the Jewish state for the Jan. 28 attack on a military site in the city of Isfahan that manufactured the drones supplied by the Tehran regime to its Russian ally for its invasion of Ukraine.

“Iran retains a legitimate and inalienable right to defend its national security and to respond firmly to any threat or violation by the Zionist regime wherever and whenever it deems necessary,” Amir Saeed Iravani, the Iranian Ambassador to the UN, stated in a letter to UN chief Antonio Guterres on Thursday. Iran’s ruling mullahs refuse to recognize Israel and refer to it publicly with the pejorative term, “Zionist regime.”

Claiming that Israel was “responsible” for the attack last Saturday night — which the Iranians said resulted in little damage and no casualties — Iravani accused the Israelis of a “violation of international law.”

As well as Israel, the Iranians also turned their ire on the Ukrainian government and on Kurdish groups in neighboring Iraq.

A tweet posted on Sunday in the aftermath of the attack by Mykhailo Podolyak — an advisor to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky — in which he asserted that Ukraine had provided advance warning that Iran would experience an “explosive night” was roundly condemned by a spokesman for the Tehran regime.

Podolyak’s comments were “hostile and provocative,” foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said on Tuesday. The previous day, Ukraine’s envoy in Tehran was summoned by the foreign ministry to hear its rejection of Podolyak’s “biased and strange” remarks.

Separately, Iran accused Kurdish groups in Iraq of assisting Israel with its strike in Isfahan. A report carried by the official IRNA news agency claimed that the Kurds had helped with the assembly of explosive devices “to be used against a military workshop complex belonging to the Ministry of Defense of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Isfahan.”

The report also claimed that Iranian security forces had foiled a similar joint Kurdish-Israeli operation last summer.

“The nabbed terrorists were trained by Israel’s Mossad elements in another country to carry out sabotage operations in Iran. The terrorists transferred very advanced equipment and explosives from Iraq’s Kurdistan region into Iran with the aim of detonating an important facility in Isfahan,” the report claimed.