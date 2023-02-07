Chief Rabbi of Turkey Issues Prayer for Victims of Catastrophic Earthquakes

The Chief Rabbi of Turkey Rabbi Isak Haleva issued a prayer on Tuesday for those affected by the devastating earthquakes that shook his country a day earlier.

“Grant patience, fortitude and courage to our brothers and sisters who are currently waiting to be rescued under the rubble, and bestow strength, strength and success to the officials who sacrificed to bring them back to their families and society as soon as possible,” the Rabbi said in his message of prayer that he shared on Twitter.

He also prayed for “patience and endurance” for those who lost their possessions and family members in the 7.8 magnitude earthquake that struck both Turkey and Syria on Monday morning followed hours later by a 7.5 magnitude temblor, which reports say was likely triggered by the first.

The rabbi continued his prayer saying, “Make those who are homeless, homeless and shelterless in this winter cold, innocent of all kinds of diseases and harm, make the place of our brothers and sisters who lost their lives a paradise, and grant immediate healing to our wounded. My God, who will keep us, our nation, our country and all humanity free from such disasters.”

More than 5,000 people have been killed by the earthquakes and according to the World Health Organization, as many as 23 million people, including around 1.4 million children, are likely to have been impacted by the natural disaster. At least 30,474 people have been injured in the two countries, according to figures from the Turkish government, the White Helmets and Syrian state media.

On Monday, Israel began sending humanitarian aid teams to Turkey and Syria. An initial rescue delegation — dubbed “Olive Branches,” and organized in coordination with the Israeli military, the Foreign Ministry and the Defense Ministry — flew to Turkey from Israel’s Nevatim Air Force Base on Monday evening. A second, larger delegation carrying “extensive” humanitarian aid is set to leave Tuesday morning, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

Israeli officials have sent condolences over the devastation caused by the quake, with the Tel Aviv Municipality building lighting up in the image of the Turkish flag in a display of solidarity. Netanyahu has also directed National Security Council head Tzachi Hanegbi to carry out a situational assessment regarding Israel’s own earthquake readiness.

In Turkey, the natural disaster was centered in the southeastern province of Kahramanmaras. A total of 3,549 people were killed in the country and 22,168 injured as search and rescue teams continue to make their way through the rubble, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday.

The president also declared a state of emergency in the affected areas. More than 8,000 people have been rescued so far and more than 5,600 buildings have collapsed been destroyed in Turkey as result of the natural disaster, according to authorities.