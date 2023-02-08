Kyrie Irving Deletes Apology to Jews, and Shows His True Beliefs

Money talks, and so do narcissists.

Reports from The Athletic that NBA star Kyrie Irving deleted his Instagram apology regarding his tweet of an antisemitic film were no surprise. He is predictably unpredictable. He cares only about himself.

Irving responded to questions about the removal by saying he deletes many things.

Irving was suspended on Nov. 3 and missed eight games after he tweeted a link to a film that included antisemitic elements and conspiracy theories, as well as Holocaust denial/distortion.

And what of the claims that the Nets put too many conditions on his return after they suspended him? Did he ever meet with Jewish leaders? I didn’t hear him mention the name of one Jewish leader in the video apology he made, when it was apparent his NBA career could be over if he didn’t apologize.

Are we now to understand that his apology was fraudulent? I doubt he would answer any real questions because he feels he is above it all.

Let’s set aside his refusal to get the Covid vaccine, which caused him to miss games. In all fairness, when he signed the contract, he did not know he would have to take a vaccine. But he did know he was not supposed to tweet an antisemitic film.

He told reporters that he did in fact watch the film. If he did, he should have seen the hateful elements and never tweeted it, and at the very least, he could have immediately apologized. Celtics fans believed him when he said he would be there forever, if they would have him. But he lied about that too.

Irving is one of the most skilled players ever, and was averaging 27.1 points this season. The Nets were on a roll and you never know what can happen in the playoffs. But Irving demanded a trade, and now he is gone.

He feels disrespected? What a joke.

Keith McPherson, a host for WFAN, the main New York City sports radio station, said on air of Irving, “…there’s a reason why no one wants to commit to you long-term, You’re a headache. You’re a headcase. You’re loopy. You’re put of it.”

Irving must think he should not have been suspended. Of the $500,000 donation he was said to have made to Jewish causes, I don’t think it should have ever been accepted; in no case should any organization accept donations from people who are seeking public relations relief, as it gives the appearance of buying one’s way out of trouble and also gives the appearance that money buys forgiveness.

Irving does not think there should be consequences for his actions because he is a great player. The media let Irving off the hook, and he never had to really answer specific questions about what he thought of segments of the film he claims to have watched. He should have explained why he deleted the apology, and should have done it before the trade to the Mavericks. But Irving is a coward.

Irving needs therapy. He once said the Earth was flat. Maybe now he thinks it is round. But one thing is clear: He thinks it revolves around him.

The author is a writer based in New York.