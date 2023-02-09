Thursday, February 9th | 18 Shevat 5783

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Iran Shows Off Ballistic Missile Bearing Hebrew Words ‘Death to Israel’

90 Ukrainian Jewish Refugees Come Home to Israel

Netanyahu, Modi Vow to Deepen Israel-India Strategic Partnership

Netanyahu Hails ‘Highest Order’ Aid Mission in Quake-Struck Turkey

As Storm Batters Israel, Chabad Program Brings Warmth to Holocaust Survivors

Israeli Ambassador to Turkey: A ‘New Page’ in Relations Amid Devastating Tragedy

1,600-Year-Old Gold Bead Unearthed in Jerusalem in ‘Very, Very Special’ Find

Israeli, Iranian Directors Join Forces on Film About Judoka Earning Ire From Iranian Regime

A Better Answer of Why ‘Bad Things Happen to Good People’

Kyrie Irving Deletes Apology to Jews, and Shows His True Beliefs

February 9, 2023 8:42 am
0

Iran Shows Off Ballistic Missile Bearing Hebrew Words ‘Death to Israel’

× [contact-form-7 404 "Not Found"]

avatar by JNS.org

A display featuring missiles and a portrait of Iranian Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is seen at Baharestan Square in Tehran, Sept. 27, 2017. Photo: Nazanin Tabatabaee Yazdi / TIMA via Reuters.

JNS.org – At an exposition in the central city of Isfahan on Wednesday, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps unveiled a purported ballistic missile with the words “Death to Israel” written in Hebrew down its side.

The Tasnim News Agency showed images of what seems to be a surface-to-surface missile in a launcher.

This came a day after Iran revealed an underground air force base called “Eagle 44,” which is large enough to hold fighter jets, reported the IRNA news agency. The base reportedly can store and operate fighter jets and drones.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2023 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.