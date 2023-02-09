Iran Shows Off Ballistic Missile Bearing Hebrew Words ‘Death to Israel’

JNS.org – At an exposition in the central city of Isfahan on Wednesday, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps unveiled a purported ballistic missile with the words “Death to Israel” written in Hebrew down its side.

The Tasnim News Agency showed images of what seems to be a surface-to-surface missile in a launcher.

Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (#IRGC) Aerospace Force has displayed its products and achievements at a public exhibition in #Iran’s central city of #Isfahan. pic.twitter.com/beAyRVc6xY — Tasnim News Agency (@Tasnimnews_EN) February 8, 2023

This came a day after Iran revealed an underground air force base called “Eagle 44,” which is large enough to hold fighter jets, reported the IRNA news agency. The base reportedly can store and operate fighter jets and drones.