IDF Strikes Hamas Weapons Facility in Gaza in Response to Rocket Fire

JNS.org – The Israel Defense Forces struck Hamas assets in the Gaza Strip overnight Sunday in response to a rocket launched at the Jewish state the previous day.

Fighter jets targeted an underground rocket manufacturing site belonging to Hamas, constituting a blow to the Palestinian terrorist group’s ability to fortify and arm itself, the IDF said in a statement.

Israel holds Hamas responsible for all attacks emanating from Gaza, said the IDF.

מטוסי קרב תקפו הלילה אתר תת-קרקעי לייצור חומרי גלם רקטיים של ארגון הטרור חמאס במרכז רצועת עזה. התקיפה בוצעה בתגובה לשיגור הרקטה ביום שבת, שיורטה על ידי לוחמי ההגנה האווירית, משטח רצועת עזה לשטח ישראל. תקיפה זו מהווה פגיעה ביכולת ההתעצמות וההתחמשות של חמאס>> — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) February 13, 2023

During the Israeli strike, Palestinian terrorists fired four surface-to-air rockets at the jets, causing alarms to sound in the Israeli city of Sderot and in surrounding areas along the border, including Kibbutz Ruhama.

The IDF said that three of the rockets exploded mid-air and one landed in an open field.

No injuries or damage were reported.

In response, Israeli tanks struck additional Hamas positions in Gaza.

צה״ל תקף אתר תת-קרקעי לייצור רקטות ועמדות צבאיות נוספות של ארגון הטרור חמאס בהמשך לדיווח על התרעות שהופעלו בשדרות וברוחמה, זוהו ארבע שיגורי רקטות קרקע-אוויר, מתוכן שלוש התפוצצו באוויר ואחת נפלה בשטח פתוח. טנקים של צה״ל תקפו עמדות צבאיות של ארגון הטרור חמאס בגבול רצועת עזה pic.twitter.com/1rhmW3HF6O — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) February 13, 2023

On Saturday night, Israel’s Iron Dome air defense system intercepted a rocket fired at the Western Negev by terrorists in Gaza.

Sirens sounded in Kibbutz Nahal Oz, along the Gaza-Israel border, said the IDF.

No injuries or damage were reported.

The Iron Dome also downed a rocket fired from Gaza on Feb. 1.

In late January, terrorists in the coastal enclave launched a barrage of rockets at Israeli communities, prompting retaliatory strikes against Hamas military assets.