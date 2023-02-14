Al-Qaeda Video Shows Former Leader Urging Muslims ‘To Target Interests of Israel’

JNS.org – Al-Sahab, the media arm of Al-Qaeda Central Command, published an eight-minute video on Sunday showing a speech by the organization’s assassinated leader, Ayman Al-Zawahiri, who was killed in a US drone hit in Kabul on July 31, 2022.

According to a report by MEMRI’s Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor, shared first with JNS, the video titled “How to Support the Palestinian Cause” is subtitled in English, and Al-Sahab published transcripts of Al-Zawahiri’s speech in Arabic and English.

Zawahiri urged Muslims to rise up and help Palestinian Muslims “by targeting the interests of Israel and [of] the powers that support Israel everywhere.”

Addressing Palestinian Muslims, Al-Zawahiri urges them to defend their homeland “until your last breath.”

Related coverage Cohen to Erdogan: ‘We Will Continue to Strengthen Israel-Turkey Relations Together’ i24 News - Israel's Foreign Minister Eli Cohen met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday and pledged to...

The video was posted during a Palestinian terror wave against Israelis.

The video begins with a series of short clips of Israel’s Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir in Jerusalem and on the Temple Mount plaza, juxtaposed with older footage of senior Israeli officials meeting with Arab leaders, including Palestinians and leaders of countries that are Israel’s allies, such as the US and Turkey.