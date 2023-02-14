Tuesday, February 14th | 23 Shevat 5783

Nikki Haley Launches 2024 Republican Presidential Bid, First Challenge to Trump

February 14, 2023 10:06 am
0

Cohen to Erdogan: ‘We Will Continue to Strengthen Israel-Turkey Relations Together’

avatar by i24 News

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and his Israeli counterpart Isaac Herzog shake hands during a joint news conference in Ankara, Turkey March 9, 2022. Photo: Presidential Press Office/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

i24 News – Israel’s Foreign Minister Eli Cohen met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday and pledged to continue improving ties between the countries.

“We will continue to strengthen Israel-Turkey relations together,” Cohen told Erdogan.

The minister also expressed condolences on behalf of the Israeli government and the people of Israel to the Turkish people over the devastating earthquake that hit Turkey last week.

Cohen promised to continue providing humanitarian aid to Turkey for the benefit of the quake victims.

“The relations between Israel and Turkey are important for the stability of the region. We have been working in recent times to continue strengthening them, friends are measured even in times of trouble and at this difficult time, Israel is reaching out and expressing solidarity with the Turkish people,” he said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Cohen met with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu reaffirming Israel’s continued support. Among other things they discussed the resumption of Israeli direct flights to Turkey starting this Thursday.

