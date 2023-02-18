Saturday, February 18th | 27 Shevat 5783

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

US: Russia Guilty of ‘Crimes against Humanity’ in Ukraine

Israel Denounces ‘Severe’ Incident of Diplomat’s Expulsion from African Union Summit

London-Based TV Critical of Iran Moving Studios to US After Threats

‘Pork Products Glued to Their Door’: University of Denver Investigating Antisemitic Incidents on Campus

Judo Team of Iranian, Afghani Refugees Compete in 2023 Tel Aviv Grand Slam Competition

New Al Qaeda Leader is Based in Iran, Say UN and US

Sarah Silverman Searches New York Streets for ‘Jewish Allies’ While Guest Hosting ‘The Daily Show’

Jewish and Catholic Schools Investigating Possibly Antisemitic Brawl Between Students

Amsterdam Municipality to Open Teacher Support Center After Surveys Show Widespread Holocaust Denial Among Students

God Can’t Answer the Question of ‘Why’

February 18, 2023 11:13 am
0

London-Based TV Critical of Iran Moving Studios to US After Threats

× [contact-form-7 404 "Not Found"]

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

The Iranian flag flutters in front the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) headquarters in Vienna, Austria July 10, 2019. Photo: REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

A London-based television station critical of the Iranian government said on Saturday it was moving its live broadcasting studios to the United States following threats it faced in Britain.

Iran has accused regional rival Saudi Arabia of funding the Persian-language Iran International channel, which has covered anti-government protests in the Islamic Republic extensively. Saudi Arabia has not commented on Tehran’s allegations.

“After a significant escalation in state-backed threats from Iran and advice from the Metropolitan Police, Iran International TV says it has reluctantly closed its London studios and moved broadcasting to Washington DC,” the channel said in a statement.

The decision came days after London police said an Austrian national had been charged with a terrorism offense after being detained in Chiswick Business Park, where Iran International’s headquarters is located.

Related coverage

February 18, 2023 11:44 am
0

US: Russia Guilty of ‘Crimes against Humanity’ in Ukraine

i24 News - The US administration of President Joe Biden formally determined that Russia committed "crimes against humanity" in the...

“We still have serious concerns for the safety of people working at this company. This has led to us giving further advice and the company is now relocating,” police counter-terrorism head Matt Jukes said in a statement.

“A foreign state has caused such a significant threat to the British public on British soil that we have to move. Let’s be clear this is not just a threat to our TV station but the British public at large,” Iran International TV General Manager Mahmood Enayat said in the statement.

The broadcaster, which did not say whether the move to Washington was temporary or permanent, added that threats had grown to the point where it felt it was no longer possible to protect its staff, and the general public.

There was no immediate comment by Iranian officials on the channel’s move and allegations of threats against it.

Protests rocked Iran again on Thursday and Friday after seeming to have dwindled in recent weeks, reviving five months of unrest which has posed one of the strongest challenges to the Islamic Republic since the 1979 revolution.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2023 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.