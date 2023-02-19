Sunday, February 19th | 28 Shevat 5783

Alleged Israeli Airstrike hits Iranian Proxy Targets in Syria’s Damascus

February 19, 2023 3:06 pm
avatar by i24 News

An Israeli F-35I “Adir” fighter jet. Photo: IDF

i24 News – On the face of it, this alleged Israeli strike in Syria is similar to previous ones attributed to Israel. But there are some notable differences. To begin with, the number of casualties.

Official sources initially spoke of five people killed, but the Syrian opposition says the number is much higher. But the primary cause is not from the strike itself, but from the Syrian response to it.

“According to local sources, the damage was caused by anti-aircraft missiles which fell near a building in a residential area,” said Ely Karmon, senior researcher for the International Institute for Counter-Terrorism at Reichmann University.

The target this time was not Damascus airport, as in most cases, but an Iranian school in the Syrian capital, a site being used not just for educational purposes.

“It is known to be used by Hezbollah, the pro-Iranian militias, and was for some time an office for the al-Quds force near Damascus. In the basement of this building there was probably an arsenal of weapons, which exploded and provoked the damage,” explained Karmon.

Another issue is the timing. The strike came nearly two weeks after the earthquake which was devastating for the residents of northern Syria, but quite beneficial for the Assad regime and its Iranian proxies.

“Three planes loaded with relief and food supplies, in addition to medical supplies, are heading to the Syrian Arab Republic. At the same time the aid by land also continues,” said Usama Al Rifai, Iraqi foreign aid coordinator for Syria and Turkey.

