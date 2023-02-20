Monday, February 20th | 29 Shevat 5783

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

‘Kanye West!’: Jewish Basketball Players in Los Angeles Taunted During Game

Series of Pop-Up Events in New York Spotlight Israeli Chefs, Cuisine for Local Foodies

Europe Grapples with Independent Koran Schools Radicalizing Students

Journalists Invited on Taxpayer-Funded ‘Terror Tour’ to the West Bank

Palestinian Holocaust Distortion: The Zionists ‘Exaggerated’ the Number of Holocaust Victims

Ken Roth Goes to the UK to Spread His Anti-Israel Libels

Florida Police Investigating ‘Goyim Defense League’ Antisemitic Propaganda at Daytona 500 Speedway

Israeli Rugby Team Launches Program to Promote ‘Respect and Inclusion’ After South African BDS Campaign

Mass Protests Across Israel as Lawmakers Set to Vote on Judicial Reform

Israel Boosts Cooperation with Boeing, Purchases 25 Advanced Fighter Jets

February 20, 2023 1:38 pm
0

‘Kanye West!’: Jewish Basketball Players in Los Angeles Taunted During Game

×

avatar by Dion J. Pierre

Illustrative Basketball hoop. Photo: Pixabay.

Chants of “Kanye West!” and pictures of swastikas and the Palestinian flag were used in Los Angeles on Saturday night to taunt Jewish female basketball players during a game between the Shalhevet Firehawks and the Buena Park Coyotes, according to local reports.

“I started to feel really unsafe,” an anonymous student of Shalhevet School, a Modern Orthodox preparatory academy, told the California-based Jewish Journal on Sunday. “The game got very hectic. When our girls were shooting foul shots, some Buena Park students held up pictures of swastikas on their phones to distract them.”

Others heckling at Jewish spectators fostered an “unsafe” environment, the student added, explaining that supporters of the Coyotes chanted “Kanye West” at a Shalhevet student and threatened a post-game brawl. After the match, which Shalhevet lost by four points, the confrontations continued outside the gymnasium, with “yelling and screaming at one another” and Buena Park students “showing the Palestinian flags on their phones.”

Rabbi David Block, Shalhevet’s Head of School, told the Jewish Journal that high school sports is often fraught with emotion.

Related coverage

February 20, 2023 10:57 am
0

Florida Police Investigating ‘Goyim Defense League’ Antisemitic Propaganda at Daytona 500 Speedway

Police in Florida are investigating the spread of antisemitic propaganda in Daytona Beach after antisemitic activists displayed banners denouncing Jews...

“At the beginning, we all sang Hatikvah, and everybody was respectful,” he said. “I didn’t personally experience any antisemitism at the game, which doesn’t mean it didn’t happen.”

Rabbi Block added that Shalhevet will soon hold an assembly “where students can express their feelings with out faculty, staff, and guidance counselors.”

Saturday’s game is the second sports related antisemitic incident in the last week.

On Wednesday night, a Jewish soccer player in Miami was assaulted on his home field by members of an opposing team from a Catholic high school. Footage of the incident shared on social media shows roughly five athletes from Archbishop Coleman Carroll High School — a high school in Miami — ambushing the student — who attends Scheck Hillel Community School. The group then knocks him to the turf and stomps him after he went down.

Both schools are jointly investigating the incident.

Follow Dion J. Pierre @DionJPierre.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2023 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.