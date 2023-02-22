Wednesday, February 22nd | 1 Adar 5783

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Why We Protest Palestinian Violence and Anti-Jewish Hate on College Campuses

Report: Meyers Leonard to Return to NBA Almost Three Years After Saying Antisemitic Slur During Live Stream

Speculation Grows Over Possible Netanyahu Visit to Ukraine

German Politicians Step Up Demand for Cancelation of ‘Antisemitic’ Roger Waters Concert Tour

Actor Ben Platt Calls Out ‘Evil’ Antisemitic Protesters Outside Debut of His Broadway Play About Lynched Jewish Man Leo Frank

Guns N’ Roses to Kick Off World Tour in Israel Six Years After Sold Out Concert in Tel Aviv

China Deepens Ties with Russia as Biden Rallies NATO Over Ukraine

Iran Foreign Minister says IAEA Officials to Visit Tehran

Western Wall Chaos: Rabbis Protest, Far-Right Activists Clash with Police

10 Palestinians Reported Killed, At Least 100 Wounded During Israeli Military Operation in Nablus

February 22, 2023 10:16 am
0

Iran Foreign Minister says IAEA Officials to Visit Tehran

× [contact-form-7 404 "Not Found"]

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Head of Atomic Energy Organization of Iran Mohammad Eslami and International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Grossi attend the opening of the IAEA General Conference at their headquarters in Vienna, Austria, September 26, 2022. Photo: REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) officials will visit Tehran in the coming days, Iran‘s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Wednesday.

“In the framework of concluding negotiations, IAEA officials will travel to Tehran in the coming days,” the minister said during a press briefing with his Iraqi counterpart in Baghdad.

“We hope that IAEA Director Grossi will reach an agreement with Iran‘s Atomic Energy Organisztion from a non-political and technical standpoint,” Amirabdollahian added.

Iran‘s semi-official Tasnim news agency had earlier reported the head of Iran‘s Atomic Energy Organization Mohammad Eslami as saying that IAEA inspectors had been in Tehran since Tuesday and had started negotiations, visits and checks to resolve “ambiguities created by an inspector”.

Related coverage

February 22, 2023 12:54 pm
0

Speculation Grows Over Possible Netanyahu Visit to Ukraine

Ukrainian media outlets on Wednesday were rife with speculation that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will visit Kyiv soon, days...

Last week, the U.N. nuclear watchdog said it was discussing the results of recent verification activities with Iran after Bloomberg News reported that the agency had detected uranium enriched to 84% purity, which is close to weapons grade.

A spokesperson for Iran‘s Atomic Energy Organization denied the report on Monday and said Tehran‘s uranium enrichment did not exceed 60% purity.

“Through interactions and coordination, we are preventing the rise of new ambiguities and disruptions to our cooperation with the agency,” Eslami was quoted as saying on Wednesday.

Since the U.S. withdrawal from a 2015 nuclear deal in 2018, Iran has gradually started going beyond the pact’s nuclear curbs and enriching uranium to up to 60% purity in April 2021.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran has never sought to acquire an atomic bomb,” Amirabdollahian added.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2023 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.