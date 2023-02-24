Friday, February 24th | 3 Adar 5783

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Ukrainians Grieve and Vow to Fight on, a Year After Russia Invaded

‘Fast Reprisal:’ Palestinians March in Support of Lions’ Den Terror Group

Barbara Streisand to Receive Woman of Leadership Award Named After Late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Peter Beinart’s Deceptive Attack on Israeli Democracy

Israel Must Prepare to Save the World from a Nuclear Iran

International Antisemitism Envoys to Brief White House

One Year into the War, Jewish Humanitarian Efforts Remain in Full Throttle in Ukraine

Israel Refuses Entry to Member of EU Parliament for Terror Ties

California School District Pulls Teacher Who Taught Antisemitic Conspiracies Out of Classroom

Israel Remains Concerned That Russia Will Capture Its Military Secrets, Honorary Consul in Ukraine Says

February 24, 2023 11:13 am
0

‘Fast Reprisal:’ Palestinians March in Support of Lions’ Den Terror Group

× [contact-form-7 404 "Not Found"]

avatar by i24 News

Palestinian lawyers hold protest against Palestinian Authority’s rule by decree and demand a return to normal parliamentary lawmaking, in Ramallah, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank July 25, 2022. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

i24 News – In the early morning of Friday, thousands of Palestinians enraged by the Israeli military’s most recent deadly incursion into Nablus held midnight marches throughout the West Bank, Gaza, and east Jerusalem – calling for retribution and sparking minor altercations with security forces in some places.

In response to a call for protests by the Lions’ Den terror group, demonstrators flocked to the streets in towns around the West Bank and Gaza. This unusual display of support for the armed movement came in the face of a determined Israeli attempt to demolish it in recent months.

Israeli forces had targeted Lions’ Den members during a raid in the West Bank city of Nablus on Wednesday morning, resulting in the deaths of over 10 Palestinians and leaving over 100 wounded. The Lions’ Den is a Palestinian Islamic Jihad affiliate created last year.

After midnight, marches took place in, among other places, Nablus, Hebron, Ramallah, Tulkarm, and the Dheisheh refugee camp in Bethlehem. In addition, protests were reported in east Jerusalem near the Shuafat refugee camp, the Qalandiya crossing, and the a-Tur area, where recordings showed police scuffling with demonstrators. Large-scale marches were also held throughout Gaza.

According to Israel’s Channel 12 news, on Thursday, Lions’ Den asked Palestinians to demonstrate in the streets in favor of the organization and to “let the world know that the Lion’s Den and the resistance are ready for a fast reprisal.” In response to heated threats from Palestinian terrorist organizations and considerable international condemnation, police increased their alert on Wednesday night because of concerns about retaliation attacks.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2023 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.