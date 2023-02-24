‘Fast Reprisal:’ Palestinians March in Support of Lions’ Den Terror Group

i24 News – In the early morning of Friday, thousands of Palestinians enraged by the Israeli military’s most recent deadly incursion into Nablus held midnight marches throughout the West Bank, Gaza, and east Jerusalem – calling for retribution and sparking minor altercations with security forces in some places.

In response to a call for protests by the Lions’ Den terror group, demonstrators flocked to the streets in towns around the West Bank and Gaza. This unusual display of support for the armed movement came in the face of a determined Israeli attempt to demolish it in recent months.

Israeli forces had targeted Lions’ Den members during a raid in the West Bank city of Nablus on Wednesday morning, resulting in the deaths of over 10 Palestinians and leaving over 100 wounded. The Lions’ Den is a Palestinian Islamic Jihad affiliate created last year.

After midnight, marches took place in, among other places, Nablus, Hebron, Ramallah, Tulkarm, and the Dheisheh refugee camp in Bethlehem. In addition, protests were reported in east Jerusalem near the Shuafat refugee camp, the Qalandiya crossing, and the a-Tur area, where recordings showed police scuffling with demonstrators. Large-scale marches were also held throughout Gaza.

According to Israel’s Channel 12 news, on Thursday, Lions’ Den asked Palestinians to demonstrate in the streets in favor of the organization and to “let the world know that the Lion’s Den and the resistance are ready for a fast reprisal.” In response to heated threats from Palestinian terrorist organizations and considerable international condemnation, police increased their alert on Wednesday night because of concerns about retaliation attacks.