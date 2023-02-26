West Bank: Palestinian Killed in Revenge Riots by Israeli Settlers in Huwara

i24 News – Israelis and Palestinians clashed on Sunday in the Palestinian town where a terrorist murdered two Jewish Israelis earlier in the day.

There were reports of violent rampages by far-right Israelis targeting Palestinians.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health reported that two were seriously injured, one from a shot in the stomach and the other from a stone hit to the head, following the clashes in Huwara. One of the casualties died of his wounds, the ministry said.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog took to Twitter to condemn the violence, saying that taking the law into one’s own hands “is not our way. We must allow the IDF, police, and security forces to apprehend the despicable terrorist and restore order immediately.”

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, a religious ultra-nationalist accused by some of complicity with Jewish extremists, issued a statement to a similar effect, imploring Israelis to resist taking the law in their own hands.

According to Palestinian reports, at least 15 homes sustained damage and over 25 cars were torched.

Earlier on Sunday, a Palestinian terrorist shot dead two Israeli brothers from close range, as the two sat in their vehicle in a traffic jam near a checkpoint.