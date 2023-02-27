Security Forces Evacuate Jews Who Returned to Evyatar After Terror Attack

JNS.org – Israeli security forces evacuated Evyatar on Monday, after a group of some 450 Jews entered the Samaria outpost on Sunday following a deadly terror attack in the village of Hawara.

Upon their entry to Evyatar, the group said in a statement that “the families of Evyatar and dozens of yeshiva students decided to return tonight to the settlement of Evyatar following the attack in the village of Huwara in which Hillel and Yagel Yaniv were murdered, and after about a year and a half in which the government did not fulfill the agreement it signed with the [former] residents,” according to Channel 12.

Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir had asked Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the group to be allowed to remain, and for Evyatar to be made an established community. Netanyahu did not accede to the request, according to the report.

Knesset Member Tzvi Sukkot of the Otzma Yehudit Party, one of the founders of Evyatar, spent the night at the abandoned outpost, and visited his old home, which he found had been destroyed.

“The correct response to terrorism is construction and settlement; that is what will deter the vile terrorists and this is how we should respond—including a full return to the settlement of Evyatar today,” he said.

Evyatar was established in May 2021 in response to the killing of Yehuda Guetta, 19, who was shot in a drive-by shooting at a bus stop by a Palestinian terrorist not far from the settlement. What began as a tent encampment quickly gave way to more permanent structures.

However, the 53 families that moved into Evyatar agreed to leave the outpost in a deal with the government, which agreed not to destroy the buildings and to carry out a land survey.

If the survey determined that the land belonged to the state and wasn’t privately owned by local Arabs, preparations for a permanent settlement would begin.