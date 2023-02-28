English Premier League Giants Reportedly Eyeing Israeli Soccer Wunderkind Manor Solomon

Israel’s most promising soccer star could find himself playing in the upper echelons of England’s Premier League, as rumors of top clubs bidding for his signature heated up on Tuesday.

Twenty-three-year-old Manor Solomon is currently on loan with west London side Fulham, who won promotion to the Premier League from the Championship last year. Solomon is signed to Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk, but has been playing in England under a FIFA rule that allows professionals with Ukrainian clubs to compete elsewhere in the light of the Russian invasion.

North London rivals Arsenal, who currently sit at the top of the Premier League, and Tottenham Hostpur are reported to be interested in signing Solomon, who has made 10 appearances for Fulham since the star of the season. The winger has netted three times, scoring against Nottingham Forest, Brighton and Hove Albion and Wolverhampton Wanderers. His equalizer against Wolverhampton last Friday drew appreciative gasps from the crowd, with Solomon receiving the ball in the final third, racing along the edge of the penalty area and then curling a perfectly weighted strike that sailed over three defenders and sprawling keeper Jose Sa into the goal.

“Manor showed the quality that he has,” Fulham manager Marco Silva told reporters after the game ended in a 1-1 draw. “He’s not ready to play 90 minutes yet but has scored some important goals for us – he is different from what we already have here.”

Fulham would like to keep Solomon, who suffered a knee injury shortly after joining the team, and sign him to a four or five-year contract, but both Spurs and Arsenal are monitoring the left-winger’s progress and would potentially like to sign him, according to a report in the Israeli news outlet Ynet. Solomon himself is reportedly happy to stay with Fulham permanently.

Solomon established his reputation at Shakhtar, scoring 22 goals in over 100 appearances and helping to steer the club to three Ukrainian Premier League titles. He made his debut for Israel’s national team at the age of 18 and has scored six goals in 31 appearances for the Blue and Whites. He began his career with Israeli side Maccabi Petah Tikva before moving to Ukraine in 2018.