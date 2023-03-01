Wednesday, March 1st | 8 Adar 5783

March 1, 2023 9:11 am
Israeli Forces Arrest 3-Man Terrorist Cell Behind Deadly Jericho Shooting

avatar by i24 News

The scene of a shooting attack near Jericho, the West Bank. Credit: Rescuers Without Borders

i24 News – Israeli security forces on Wednesday raided a three-man Palestinian cell in an operation in the refugee camp of Aqabat Jaber in the West Bank.

The raid targeted a house that served as a hideout for the terrorists who murdered Israeli-American Elan Ganeles earlier this week. The joint Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and Shin Bet operation took place concurrently with the victim’s funeral.

Two of the terrorists were arrested while the third was shot as he tried to flee.

Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Galant praised the successful completion of the operation.

The past months have seen a sharp upsurge in violence in Palestinian violence against Israelis amid almost daily IDF operations to flush out and capture terrorists. Recent developments saw the usually relatively quiet city of Jericho emerge as one of the conflict’s flashpoints.

