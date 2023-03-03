FBI Arrests Michigan Man Over Threat to Kill Jewish State Officials, Including Attorney General

FBI agents have arrested a Michigan man for threatening to kill Jewish members of the state’s government, including Attorney General Dana Nessel.

41-year-old Jack Eugene Carpenter III of Tipton, MI., was apprehended on Thursday for a Feb. 17 tweet in which he declared that he was “heading back to Michigan now threatening to carry out the punishment of death to anyone that is jewish (sic) in the Michigan govt if they don’t leave, or confess.”

After the FBI informed Nessel that she had been one of Carpenter’s intended targets, she tweeted: “It is my sincere hope that the federal authorities take this offense just as seriously as my Hate Crimes and Domestic Terrorism Unit takes plots to murder elected officials.”

Carpenter allegedly used the Twitter handle “TemperedReason” to make threats against elected officials, saying he was going to kill them.

In a second post on Feb. 17, he wrote: “I’ll be coming back to Michigan, still driving with expired plates. You may want to let everyone know, and Wayne County sheriff as well, any attempt to subdue me will be met with deadly force in self-defense.”

The criminal complaint against Carpenter confirms that owns three handguns, a shotgun and two rifles, and was under investigation for allegedly stealing a pistol from the US Attorney’s office in the Eastern District of Michigan.

Carpenter was originally arrested by federal agents in Texas, where he appeared in federal court on Feb. 21 After his hearing in Texas, Carpenter was transported in custody to Detroit, where he made his initial appearance in federal court on Thursday.

“No one should be threatened or targeted with violence because of their religious beliefs,” US Attorney Dawn Ison said on Thursday. “Anyone who communicates a threat to kill or injure others can expect serious criminal consequences.”

Based on the charges in the criminal complaint, Carpenter faces up to 5 years in prison if convicted.