Sunday, March 5th | 12 Adar 5783

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

UK Says Ukraine Forces Under Increasingly Severe Pressure Defending Bakhmut

Israelis Rally Again Against Government’s Judicial Overhaul

US Officials to Boycott Smotrich During his Visit

UN Nuclear Watchdog Chief Cites ‘Great Expectation’ In Talks with Iran

Man Lightly Wounded in West Bank Terror Shooting Near Hebron

Pro-Palestinian Activist Who Bragged About Assaulting New York Jews Sentenced for Spree of Antisemitic Violence

Brandeis University Teaming up with New Nonprofit to Fight Antisemitism

Leonard Cohen’s Heirs Sue Singer’s Ex-Manager for Allegedly Forging Documents

Filmmaker Steven Spielberg Says Global Antisemitism is ‘Standing Proud,’ ‘No Longer Lurking’

A Bumbling Ambassador in Israel

March 4, 2023 2:50 pm
0

Israelis Rally Again Against Government’s Judicial Overhaul

× [contact-form-7 404 "Not Found"]

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

An aerial view shows Israelis demonstrating as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s nationalist coalition government presses on with its contentious judicial overhaul, in Tel Aviv, Israel March 4, 2023. Photo: REUTERS/Ilan Rosenberg

Tens of thousands of protesters took to the streets of Israeli cities for the ninth straight week on Saturday to fight a government plan to overhaul the country’s court system.

Saturday night’s demonstrations in Tel Aviv and other locations continued peacefully, unlike protests earlier this week that descended into violent clashes with police.

“I came to demonstrate against the regime revolution, which the Israeli government forced upon us,” 53-year-old history teacher Ronen Cohen told Reuters. “I hope that this huge demonstration will effect and prove that we are not going to give up.”

The marches have attracted huge crowds on a weekly basis since early January, when Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government took aim at the Supreme Court.

Related coverage

March 4, 2023 10:48 am
0

Man Lightly Wounded in West Bank Terror Shooting Near Hebron

i24 News - According to the Israeli military and medical personnel, a man was lightly wounded late on Friday night...

The protesters oppose legislation that Netanyahu and his right-wing and religious allies hope to pass that would limit the Supreme Court’s powers to rule against the legislature and the executive, while giving lawmakers decisive powers in appointing judges.

Proponents say the Supreme Court needs to be reined in from overreaching into the political sphere. Critics say the plan will weaken the courts, endanger civil liberties and harm the economy along with ties with Western allies.

Israeli police had fired stun grenades and scuffles broke out in Tel Aviv on Wednesday during a nationwide “day of disruption,” raising the intensity of the protests.

“There’s a great danger that Israel will turn into a dictatorship,” 68-year-old high school teacher Ophir Kubitsky said on Saturday. “We came here to demonstrate over and over again until we win.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2023 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.