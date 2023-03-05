Sunday, March 5th | 12 Adar 5783

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Special Envoy for Combating Antisemitism Noa Tishby Speaks at Duke University

Elly Schlein’s Etruscan Nose

How 9/11 Could Have Been Prevented

Biden Isn’t Serious about Opposing Palestinian Terrorism

US Defense Secretary Lands in Jordan at Start of Middle East Tour

Syria Mission Worth the Risk, top US General Says After Rare Visit

Iran Makes Sweeping Pledge of Cooperation to IAEA Before Board Meeting

Israeli Fighter Pilots Refuse to Train in Protest of Judicial Reform

Morocco Intel Chief to i24NEWS: Peace Helps us Fight Iran Proxy Terrorists

Israel’s Netanyahu Slams IAEA for Calling Attacks on Nuclear Sites ‘Outlawed’

March 5, 2023 12:59 pm
0

US Defense Secretary Lands in Jordan at Start of Middle East Tour

× [contact-form-7 404 "Not Found"]

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin responds to questions during a House Armed Services Committee hearing on “Ending the U.S. Military Mission in Afghanistan” in the Rayburn House Office Building in Washington, US, September 29, 2021. Photo: Rod Lamkey/Pool via REUTERS

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin arrived in Jordan on Sunday at the start of a Middle East tour that will also take him to Israel and Egypt in a show of support for its main regional allies against the growing threat posed by Iran, US officials said.

Austin wrote on Twitter before his departure that he would meet key leaders and “reaffirm the US commitment to regional stability and advancing the shared interests of our allies and partners.”

The US Defense Department said ahead of the visit that discussions would focus on the growing threat Iran poses to regional stability, and on advancing multilateral security cooperation with integrated air and missile defenses.

Central to discussion will be the “full constellation of Iran-associated threats,” a senior defense official was quoted as saying on the Pentagon’s official site ahead of the visit.

“Those threats include Iran’s arming, training and funding of violent proxy groups, aggression at sea, cyber threats, its ballistic missile program and drone attacks,” he added.

In Israel, Austin will also raise his concerns about a surge in violence in the West Bank that has alarmed Jordan and Arab leaders and discuss diplomatic efforts to reduce tensions ahead of Muslim and Jewish religious holidays, US officials said.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2023 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.