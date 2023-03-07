‘Boy Meets World’ Jewish Actor Ben Savage Announces Run for Congress to Succeed California Rep. Adam Schiff

Jewish actor Ben Savage, best known for starring in the 1990s sitcom Boy Meets World, officially announced on Monday that he is running for United States Congress in California’s 30th Congressional District.

The 42-year-old is aiming for the seat currently held by Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank), who is now running for United States Senate to succeed Sen. Dianne Feinstein, who will retire at the end of her term.

“I am a proud Californian, union member and longtime resident of District 30 who comes from a family of unwavering service to our country and community,” Savage wrote in an Instagram post to his 1.1 million followers. “I firmly believe in standing up for what is right, ensuring equality and expanding opportunities for all. I’m running for Congress because it’s time to restore faith in government by offering reasonable, innovative and compassionate solutions to our country’s most pressing issues.

“And it’s time for new and passionate leaders who can help move our country forward. Leaders who want to see the government operating at maximum capacity, unhindered by political divisions and special interests.”

According to Savage’s campaign website, his long list of priorities include intensive training for police officers to improve public safety in his district, solving homelessness, advocating for affordable housing solutions, advancing union and workers rights; supporting entrepreneurship and small businesses; increasing public school funding and providing more resources for veterans.

His campaign website also explains that Savage, who had family members murdered in concentration camps during the Holocaust, “was well aware of antisemitism growing up” and that he “takes issue with the rise in antisemitism and hate speech rhetoric, as well as disparaging terms used so loosely in today’s society.”

“Through his experiences, Ben understood how lucky he and his family were to be in America, and how quickly things can change for minority groups,” his website further stated. “He is committed to protecting the safety and well-being of all members of society.”

Savage, who is engaged to Tessa Angermeier, played the lead role of Cory Matthews on ABC‘s Boy Meets World from 1993 to 2000 and reprised his character in the show’s 2014 reboot, Girl Meets World. He graduated from Stanford University with a degree in political science and interned for Pennsylvania Sen. Arlen Specter in 2003. He ran unsuccessfully to be on the West Hollywood City Council in 2022.

The general election will be on Nov. 5, 2024.