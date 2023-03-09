Thursday, March 9th | 16 Adar 5783

3 Wounded, 1 in Critical Condition in Terrorist Shooting in Tel Aviv

avatar by i24 News

Illustrative: Israeli police forensics experts in Tel Aviv, Israel, March 29, 2022. Photo: Reuters/Nir Elias

i24 NewsA Palestinian terrorist opened fire at a café in Tel Aviv, wounding four Israelis on Thursday evening.

Four people were wounded in the attack, one of them critically with a gunshot wound to the neck. Resuscitation efforts had been performed, and he is currently undergoing emergency surgery.

Two further casualties were in serious condition and one was lightly wounded. All of the casualties were taken to Ichilov Hospital according to Magen David Adom emergency services.

The terrorist was killed by an off-duty special forces police officer who had been at the scene.

He has not been publicly identified, but a Hamas leader praised the attack.

Moments after the attack, Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai called on the thousands of people who had been out in the city during the day of demonstrations against judicial reform to go home.

The shooting took place on the main Dizengoff street on the corner of Ben Gurion avenue. The popular area is lined with bars and cafes, and was also the scene of a deadly terror attack nearly one year ago.

Israeli and Palestinian media sources reported large-scale celebrations of the attack in Jenin and Gaza.

This is a breaking news story

