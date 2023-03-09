Thursday, March 9th | 16 Adar 5783

March 9, 2023 10:02 am
Israeli Forces Thwart Terrorist Cell in West Bank, 3 Gunmen Killed

Israeli security forces wait before the beginning of the funeral of Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh, who was killed during an Israeli raid in Jenin in the occupied West Bank, in Jerusalem, May 13, 2022. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

i24 News – Israeli forces thwarted a terrorist cell in the village of Jaba near the West Bank city of Jenin during an overnight raid, killing three armed terrorists.

The gunmen were driving a car and shooting at Israeli forces operating in the area, who returned fire. The Israeli Police spokesperson confirmed the incident, saying that the goal of the raid, directed by the Shin Bet domestic security agency, was to arrest “wanted persons linked to several shooting attacks against IDF (Israeli military) forces.”

“During the operation shots were fired at the security forces from the vehicle of the wanted persons. The security forces returned fire and killed the three armed men in the vehicle, including two of the arrestees, Ahmed Peshapsha and Safian Fakhuri,” the spokesperson’s statement said.

Another deceased gunman was identified as Naif Malaisha who was released from detention over military activities just last month. Several weapons and explosives were found in the vehicle. There were no casualties to Israeli forces.

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist group has later officially confirmed that the killed terrorists belonged to their military branch, calling the gunmen “martyrs.”

