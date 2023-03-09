Israeli Forces Thwart Terrorist Cell in West Bank, 3 Gunmen Killed

i24 News – Israeli forces thwarted a terrorist cell in the village of Jaba near the West Bank city of Jenin during an overnight raid, killing three armed terrorists.

3 Palestinian gunmen killed in Israeli counter-terror raid in Jenin overnight — @MatthiasInbar More details: https://t.co/vVOAYpA5KN pic.twitter.com/9QmLH7jKtC — i24NEWS English (@i24NEWS_EN) March 9, 2023

The gunmen were driving a car and shooting at Israeli forces operating in the area, who returned fire. The Israeli Police spokesperson confirmed the incident, saying that the goal of the raid, directed by the Shin Bet domestic security agency, was to arrest “wanted persons linked to several shooting attacks against IDF (Israeli military) forces.”

“During the operation shots were fired at the security forces from the vehicle of the wanted persons. The security forces returned fire and killed the three armed men in the vehicle, including two of the arrestees, Ahmed Peshapsha and Safian Fakhuri,” the spokesperson’s statement said.

IDF forces operating in Kfar Jabba now, near Jenin, have eliminated 3 terrorists in one car who attacked them. The operation is still underway. pic.twitter.com/7leMQcNbDP — Documenting Israel (@israelmuse) March 9, 2023

Another deceased gunman was identified as Naif Malaisha who was released from detention over military activities just last month. Several weapons and explosives were found in the vehicle. There were no casualties to Israeli forces.

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist group has later officially confirmed that the killed terrorists belonged to their military branch, calling the gunmen “martyrs.”