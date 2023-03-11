Saturday, March 11th | 18 Adar 5783

March 11, 2023 10:58 am
Russian Shelling Kills 3 Ukrainian Civilians in Kherson, One in the East

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Police investigators inspect a shell crater left by a Russian military strike in a supermarket car park, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in Kherson, Ukraine March 11, 2023. Photo: REUTERS/Ivan Antypenko

Three civilians were killed in Russian shelling of Kherson in southern Ukraine on Saturday, and one more died in the eastern Donetsk region, regional officials said.

Regional governor Oleksandr Prokudin said three people, including an elderly woman, were also wounded during the artillery shelling of the city.

“Today the Russian occupiers have hit Kherson again. On a Mykolayivsky road near a shop debris from a shell killed three people…,” Prokudin told Ukrainian TV, adding that a car, several buses and a commercial property were damaged.

Ukraine recaptured Kherson in November after nearly eight months of occupation by Russian forces who seized it soon after the start of the large-scale invasion. The area is now under almost constant bombardment from Russian forces on the opposite side of the Dnipro River.

Pavlo Kyrylenko, Donetsk regional governor, said one person was killed and at least three civilians were injured in the city of Kostyantynivka following several rounds of Russian shelling during the day. Donetsk region has seen some of the heaviest fighting since Russia sent troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24 last year.

