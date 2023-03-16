UAE Allocates $3 Million to Rebuild West Bank’s Huwara Village

i24 News – The President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, ordered the allocation of $3 million for the reconstruction of the village of Huwara in the West Bank, media reported on Thursday.

In late February, dozens of Jewish settlers from the West Bank swept through the Palestinian village of Huwara and set fire to several scrap yards, damaging cars and causing collateral damage to nearby buildings.

The riots took place in reaction to the assassination, during a terrorist attack which took place a few hours earlier, of two Israeli brothers Hillel and Yigal Yaniv, aged 22 and 20 years old respectively. The brothers from the Har Bracha settlement were shot dead while driving through Huwara.

The attack was widely condemned by the Israeli political class. The terrorist behind the attack, Abdel Fatah Hussein Khrouchah, a member of the armed wing of Hamas, was killed by Israeli security forces during an operation in the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank last week.