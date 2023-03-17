Survey Finds Links Between ‘Antisemitism, Ignorance, and Conspiratorial Thinking’

Lack of knowledge about the Jewish community and Judaism fosters belief in antisemitic tropes, according to the results of a survey the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) released on Friday.

Respondents who hold antisemitic beliefs are also likelier to minimize the extent of anti-Jewish persecution, perceive Jews as being white, and have few to no relationships with the Jewish community, the survey found.

Knowledge of Israel, however, does not materially affect perceptions of the country, which tends to be determined by “demographic variables” such as age, race, and political persuasion. A recent Gallup poll, for example, found that adult Democrats now sympathize more with Palestinians than Israelis and that younger Americans’ opinions of Israel are mixed.

“In fact, respondents appear willing to condemn or condone Israel and its supports largely independent of their level of knowledge about Israel,” the ADL explained, noting that 40 percent of Americans believe that “Israel treats the Palestinians like the Nazis treated the Jews” while 18 percent said Israel and those who support it harm American democracy.

Related coverage Canadian Jews Concerned As Activist Accused of Antisemitism Wins Ontario Parliament Seat Jewish organizations in Canada have expressed concern following the election of an activist accused of making antisemitic comments to Ontario's...

Respondents who generally believe in conspiracy theories are also likelier to accept theories about Jewish power and control.

“Our data indicate that people who believe in more antisemitic tropes show a clear disposition toward conspiratorial thinking,” Matt Williams, Vice President of the ADL Center on Antisemitism Research, said on Friday. “The Great Replacement Theory alludes to powerful and secret forces working against the interest of ‘real Americans.”

Williams added that the data “gives us further insight into how antisemitism functions as not merely a prejudice but as a way people try to make sense of the world.”

In a statement, ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt said the data reveals a connection “between antisemitism, ignorance, and conspiratorial thinking” that can inform future efforts to stop the spread of antisemitic beliefs.

“Ultimately, any strategy for protecting the Jewish community must include education at its core — we can’t fight hate without changing hearts and minds,” he added.

Rising antisemitism has contributed to record numbers of antisemitic hate crimes in the US, according to data compiled in recent years by the ADL and FBI. In 2021, the FBI reported on Monday, antisemitic hate crimes increased by twenty percent and were the most common such incident motivated by religious discrimination.

There were 817 antisemitic hate crimes in 2021 — up from 683 in 2020 — which included over 100 assaults, 175 incidents of intimidation, and one sexual assault. The FBI identified White and Black Americans as offenders in 208 incidents while the identity of 339 offenders remains unknown. Of all identity groups covered in the FBI’s data, Jews, who represent only 2 percent of the US population, were targeted the fourth most.

According to the ADL, that same year, there were substantial increases in physical assaults, as well as over 1,500 incidents of harassment and vandalism. A “surge” incidents occurred during the war between Israel and Hamas, with 387 being reported across the country.

The ADL added that incidents occurred in all 50 states, including the District of Columbia. Five states, New York (416), New Jersey (370), California (367), Florida (190), Michigan (112) and Texas (112), accounted for 58 percent of the total number counted.

Follow Dion J. Pierre @DionJPierre.