Thousands Throughout Israel Protest Netanyahu’s Firing of Defense Minister

i24 News – Thousands of Israelis in Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, Beersheba and other cities turned out to protest late Sunday against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s decision to sack his defense minister over opposition to a controversial judicial reform.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, a lawmaker from Netanyahu’s right-wing Likud party, broke ranks on Saturday by publicly urging Netanyahu to suspend the legislation.

In Jerusalem, protesters gathered under the prime minister’s residence on Gaza Street, breaking past barriers and barricades set up to prevent them from reaching his home. The major Ayalon traffic artery in Tel Aviv was blocked to traffic by a thousands-strong crowd, with more people arriving. The highway was transformed into a sea of blue-and-white Israeli flags by protesters, who started a large bonfire in the middle of the road.

Another protest was held outside the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) headquarters in Tel Aviv.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir said he was headed to the police headquarters in Jerusalem to hold an assessment of the situation “following the serious events tonight.”