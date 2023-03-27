Monday, March 27th | 5 Nisan 5783

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

The New Freud Revival Can Only Be Good for the Jews

What the Palestinian Terrorist’s Mother Told Him…

Israelis Win Coveted Acting Awards at 2023 Series Mania Festival in France

Israel Shouldn’t Worry About the Saudi-Iranian Deal

Netanyahu’s Attorney Rejects High Court Petition as ‘Attempted Coup’

Outbound Flights Grounded at Ben-Gurion Airport as Part of Growing Protests

Ben-Gvir Threatens to Bolt Coalition if Judicial Reforms Paused

Netanyahu Informed US He Will Halt Judicial Reform Legislation

Thousands Throughout Israel Protest Netanyahu’s Firing of Defense Minister

‘Israeli Deterrence Seen as Diminished by Political Crisis’

March 27, 2023 7:22 am
0

Outbound Flights Grounded at Ben-Gurion Airport as Part of Growing Protests

× [contact-form-7 404 "Not Found"]

avatar by i24 News

An El Al airlines plane is seen after its landing at Nice airport, France, April 4, 2019. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

i24 News – No flights are taking off from Israel’s international airport due to a general labor union strike. Pinchas Idan, leader of the Israel Airports trade union and an influential Likud party member, announced that there will be no takeoffs from Ben Gurion Airport.

The airport will participate in the general strike, called Monday morning, against controversial judicial reform legislation that has faced a lot of lashback. The airport strike announcement came minutes after the head of the Histadrut labor union declared a “historic” labor strike to “stop the madness” of the judicial reform blitz.

As of right now, it is unknown what will happen at the airport. Despite the immediate call to shut down all flights, twitter users are posting the departure boards still showing flights taking off. Some flights have already been delayed.

After a tumultuous night of protests reacting to the firing of Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, Israel has grinded to a halt as it awaits an address by Prime Minister Benyamin Netanyahu.

The ultra-Orthodox coalition parties, Shas and UTJ, and high-ranking Likud members have agreed to follow Netanyahu’s decision, but National Security Minister Ben Gvir has threatened to leave the coalition if the reform is delayed, albeit without toppling the government.

Many of the declarations to strike have pinned the ultimatum on Netanyahu’s decision whether to halt the controversial legislation.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2023 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.