Saturday, April 1st | 10 Nisan 5783

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Stormy Daniels ‘Proud’ of Trump’s Indictment

Iran’s Judiciary Chief Threatens to Prosecute ‘Without Mercy’ Unveiled Woman

Jewish Leaders Launch Committee to Support Iran Protests

New York City Police Charge Man Accused of Graffitiing Swastikas on Jewish Daycare and Synagogue

McGill University Investigating Rejection of Pro-Israel Op-ed from Student Newspaper

Lebanese Runner Withdraws From International Race to Avoid Israeli Opponent in Solidarity With Hezbollah

French Politician Files Legal Complaint Against Newspaper Le Monde For ‘Racial Insult’ Against Sephardic Jews in Israel

Why Our Thoughts Can Change Reality

‘You Made Me Proud to Be a Jew’: Adam Sandler’s Friends Praise Him at Award Ceremony for Mark Twain Prize for American Humor

George Washington University Gaslights Jewish Students and Denies Antisemitism

April 1, 2023 10:19 am
0

Stormy Daniels ‘Proud’ of Trump’s Indictment

× [contact-form-7 404 "Not Found"]

avatar by i24 News

Adult-film actress Stephanie Clifford, also known as Stormy Daniels, arrives at ABC studios to appear on The View talk show in New York City, New York, US April 17, 2018. Photo: REUTERS/Mike Segar

i24 NewsStormy Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, gave an interview on Friday to the British paper The Times, in the midst of media turmoil following the indictment of former President Donald Trump.

During this interview, the actress said she was “proud“ to be at the origin of the indictment of the former tenant of the White House and indicated ”hope” to be called to the stand.

“It’s huge and sensational and I’m proud”.

The actress is at the eye of the judicial storm that is beginning to fall on the former Republican president. Stormy Daniels had received 130,000 dollars before the 2016 presidential election, which saw the surprise victory of the billionaire and former reality TV star.

In the middle of the election campaign, the porn star had contacted several media outlets in order to monetize the account of her sexual encounters with Trump, when the latter was already married to his current wife.

The billionaire’s lawyer, Michael Cohen, had paid a sum of 130,000 dollars to Daniels. The question at the center of this case, the outcome of which is very uncertain at this stage, is whether Trump committed an illegal act by paying the actress using campaign expenses.

The charges, which are about thirty different counts according to some sources, will be communicated by New York prosecutors during the arraignment of the former Republican president on Tuesday.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2023 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.