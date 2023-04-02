Sunday, April 2nd | 11 Nisan 5783

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

DNA of Israeli Arab Killed in Jerusalem Found on Policeman’s Gun

Their Protests, Not Ours: Palestinian Solidarity Movement’s Reaction to Israel’s Political Upheaval

A New Phase in US-Israel Relations

Biden’s Pressure and Israel’s Judicial Reform

Saluting the Unsung Heroes of the Israeli Air Force

Iran Says it Warned off US Navy Aircraft Close to Gulf of Oman-Iranian Media

Ukraine Furious Over Russian UN Security Council Presidency

Israeli Government Approves Establishment of Ben Gvir’s National Guard

‘What Is Our Voice Worth to The Cowards and Cynics?’ Belgium’s Leading Muslim Feminist Speaks On Antisemitism and Anti-Zionism

Three Israelis Wounded in Car Ramming Attack in West Bank

April 2, 2023 4:00 pm
0

DNA of Israeli Arab Killed in Jerusalem Found on Policeman’s Gun

× [contact-form-7 404 "Not Found"]

avatar by i24 News

Palestinians walk at the compound that houses Al-Aqsa Mosque, known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem’s Old City May 21, 2021. Photo: REUTERS/Ammar Awad

i24 NewsThe DNA of Muhammad al-Asibi, who was shot dead by police in Jerusalem’s Old City on Friday evening, was found on the gun he allegedly stole from an officer before firing at Israeli security forces, who then opened fire.

Some speculated that al-Asibi, a medical student from southern Israel, reacted to the rough treatment of a veiled Palestinian woman by Israeli guards and that it could not be determined whether he intended to carry out an armed assault. Israeli police said there wasn’t a woman involved.

In the absence of security camera footage showing the incident, Arab authorities and family members said al-Asibi was not a terrorist and never stole a weapon from the policeman. Israel’s police said “following a review by the Institute of Forensic Medicine, the DNA of the terrorist who carried out the shooting attack… was found on the police weapon, which the terrorist stole from the policeman and with which he shot at the policewoman.”

Police told i24NEWS that al-Asibi “had cut off his social media networks just before the incident and threw away his smartphone and bought a kosher phone.” Additionally, there is no video footage of the incident because, at the time, the Temple Mount was closed so surveillance cameras were only filming outside the holy compound.

Related coverage

April 2, 2023 11:36 am
0

Israeli Government Approves Establishment of Ben Gvir’s National Guard

i24 News - Israel's government on Sunday officially approved the establishment of a new "national guard" led by National Security...

Moreover, at the time of the incident, the policeman’s go-pro camera was not turned on because the suspect was not considered dangerous. The policeman told the suspect that the Temple Mount was closed and to come back at a later time, but al-Asidi jumped on him before he could have time to activate his body camera.

“Since the shooting,” police noted, “many have been spreading false versions of the case (in the media), and deny that it was an attempted attack in which a terrorist nearly killed police officers who were defending their lives in the face of real danger.”

“This finding adds to the testimony of the police officers and to other evidence, which proves unequivocally that this was a kidnapping of a weapon and a shooting, just as we have reported on the night of the attack. Many of those who published lies regarding the incident should today apologize to the police officers who acted bravely in neutralizing the terrorist,” a police statement said.

The Arab sector declared a general strike on Sunday in protest against al-Asidi’s death.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2023 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.