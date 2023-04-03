Bank of Israel Warns Judicial Overhaul Could Lead to Economic Damage

i24 News – The Bank of Israel on Monday warned that the government’s planned judicial overhaul will lead to economic damage, shortly after it raised interest rates to 4.5 percent – the highest since before the 2008 global financial crisis.

Israeli economists have warned in recent months that the judicial reforms being advanced by Israel’s government could have grave consequences and potentially lead to a more “powerful” financial meltdown than they previously thought, pointing to other countries and research that indicates looming “long-term damage to economic growth and Israelis’ standard of living.”