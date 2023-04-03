Monday, April 3rd | 12 Nisan 5783

April 3, 2023 11:24 am
Fatah Official: Fatah and PA Security Forces ‘Led 1,500’ Terror Attacks

avatar by Nan Jacques Zilberdik

Opinion

United Hatzalah volunteers treat a number of people for gunshot wounds and a number of people suffering emotional shock at the scene of a terrorist attack on Dizengoff Street at the corner of Ben Gurion Boulevard in Tel Aviv. Credit: United Hatzalah

Muhammad Hamdan, the Secretary of Fatah’s Nablus branch, bragged last month that during the recent confrontations with Israel, members of Fatah and the Palestinian Authority (PA)’s Security Forces have “led” “more than 1,500 military operations” against Israel, using the PA’s terminology for terrorist attacks:

Fatah Nablus Secretary Muhammad Hamdan: “Hamas is accusing the West Bank of security coordination [with Israel]. I think that the entire Palestinian people and the whole world has [recently] seen that more than 1,500 military operations [i.e., terror attacks] against the Israeli occupation were led by the Fatah Movement members and the [PA] Security Forces members, while in the Gaza Strip — “the oasis of the resistance” — the number is zero operations.

[Official PA TV, “Topic of the Day,” March 19, 2023]

Palestinian Media Watch (PMW) has exposed the PA Security Forces’ double role as police officers by day and terrorists by night.

In one instance, Fatah praised a murderer for being “a security member by day” and “one of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades members by night.” Senior PA official Jibril Rajoub has openly taken pride in the fact that at least “12%” of terrorist prisoners are members of the PA Security Forces. One such PA Security Forces’ terrorist left a “message for the Zionist enemy.” In it, he threatened Israelis that he would “plant disasters in your homes” and claimed that “fear will prevail among you and [my] actions will torment you and send you to a place where your blood will drip.”

Despite these disclosures by PMW of the blatant pride by the PA and Fatah in the terror role taken on by the PA Security Forces, the Canadian government just gave them a grant of $450,000.

According to head of the PA Security Forces’ Scientific Committee Bilal Abu Hamed, the grant is to “provide help and aid and to renovate buildings of those who need us and who meet the conditions for renovation, such as needy and poor families that have no one who will support them.” [Official PA TV, “Aspiration of Free People,” March 16, 2023]

While the PA may want to make this sound like humanitarian aid, the money that Canada provides the PA Security Forces strengthens them at the very time that they are bragging about their role as terrorists attacking Israelis.

PMW has documented that Fatah and Hamas are “competing” over who’s most active carrying out terror attacks against Israel.

The author is a senior analyst at Palestinian Media Watch, where a version of this article first appeared.

 

The opinions presented by Algemeiner bloggers are solely theirs and do not represent those of The Algemeiner, its publishers or editors. If you would like to share your views with a blog post on The Algemeiner, please be in touch through our Contact page.

