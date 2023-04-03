Pakistan Denies Trade Ties with Israel After Local Jew’s Tweet

JNS.org – Pakistan denied on Sunday the existence of trade ties with Israel after a Karachi-based Jewish businessman tweeted about exporting food to Jerusalem and Haifa.

Fishel Benkhald, a Pakistani Jew, went viral last week with a tweet about his first kosher food shipment to Israel despite the two countries’ lack of diplomatic relations.

“Congratulations to me as a Pakistani. I exported the first batch of Pakistan food products to Israel market,” he wrote.

He also shared a video clip of his visit to an Israeli market.

