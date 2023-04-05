Black Jewish Entertainment Alliance Hosts ‘Freedom Seder’ to Promote Unity, Intersectionality in the Industry

The Black Jewish Entertainment Alliance (BJEA) hosted on Monday a pre-Passover “Freedom Seder” where Black and Jewish members of the entertainment industry discussed the topics of unity and intersectionality.

Entertainment industry executives, entertainers, and creatives from the music industry attended the program including representatives from well-known record labels such as Ari Ingel, director of the non-profit Creative Community for Peace; music executive and manager Cory Litwin and three-time Grammy-winning songwriter, producer and disc jockey Autumn Rowe.

BJEA said the “Freedom Seder” is a tradition first started in April 1969, on the first anniversary of the assassination of Martin Luther King, Jr., when Jewish and Black activists came together in Washington, DC, to share a meal in solidarity.

“We are excited to provide a platform for entertainment industry professionals from the Black and Jewish communities to discuss unity, freedom and how we can come together as one,” said Litwin, who co-organized the event. “Both communities have suffered great atrocities and continue to experience hate every single day – so the idea that we can gather over a shared meal to learn from and support each other is extremely powerful. I am confident that the positive momentum created from this Passover seder experience will launch many more great events and opportunities to come.”

Over 250 entertainers and entertainment industry executives have joined BJEA since its formation in 2021. The alliance’s goal is to build bridges between Black and Jewish communities and their shared views against racism and antisemitism.

“The Passover seder is a night to grapple with our struggle for freedom—who we are, where we come from, how we got here and how we can continue to persevere” added event co-organizer Nate Auerbach. “Rather than tell the story of ancient times, our intention is to use the framework and symbols of the traditional seder to explore modern themes of freedom and liberation. We hope to build a deeper understanding for one another by asking questions, getting a glimpse of the world through each other’s lenses, and sharing in a meaningfully delicious meal.”