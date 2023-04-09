Lions’ Den Terrorists Execute Palestinian for ‘Spying on Behalf of Israel’

i24 News – Zuhair Relit, a 23-year-old Palestinian from the West Bank city of Nablus, was executed by gunmen from the Lions’ Den terrorist group after being accused of “collaborating with the Zionist entity.”

A video posted Saturday evening on social media shows the body of the Palestinian thrown to the ground and covered in blood shortly after he was shot by gunmen.

Relit was suspected of cooperating with Israeli security agencies and providing information on members and commanders of the terrorist organization, thereby helping Israel eliminate its leaders. Additionally, he was accused of being an accomplice in the assassinations of the organization’s founders, Muhammad Elazizi and Aboud Sabah, as well as several other members.

In another video, Relit is seen before his death admitting to having contact with Israelis.

“I met Captain Anwar in Huwara who told me, ‘I have a task for you. You have to follow the leaders’ movements’ and he gave me a pack of cigarettes,” Zuhair said in a video.

“We track every traitor who sells his religion, his conscience, his honor and his homeland. No one will protect you, wherever you are,” the terrorist group said.

Palestinian security officials have begun investigating the circumstances of the incident. Cries of joy were heard in Nablus after the execution of Relit. His family announced that they have disowned their son and that they support the “resistance.”

Muhammad Elazizi’s mother praised Relit’s execution, writing on Facebook: “Today a traitor has been killed, he is certainly not alone and there are others, whose fate will be the same as his. May these traitors end up in the dustbin of history.”