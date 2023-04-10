Mother of Slain Sisters in Jordan Valley Terror Attack Succumbs to Wounds

i24 News – Lucy Dee, the mother of slain sisters Maya and Rina, succumbed to her wounds sustained in the Jordan Valley terror attack last week, Jerusalem’s Hadassah Medical Center announced Monday.

“We are saddened to announce the passing of Lucy Dee,” the medical center’s spokeswoman said in a statement. “With her injuries, 48-year-old Lucy Dee was evacuated by helicopter to Hadassah Medical Center in critical condition, where teams fought for her life over the past few days in the trauma unit, the operating room, and the intensive care unit.”

“Unfortunately, despite supreme and unceasing efforts, due to her fatal injury, the team had to determine her death today,” she said.

Medics said the British-Israeli family from the Israeli community of Efrat crashed their car after Palestinian terrorists either deliberately rammed their vehicle into it or fired at it, causing it to swerve off the road in the Jordan Valley on Friday. Maya and Rina succumbed to their wounds shortly after being shot, and Lucy was in critical condition over the ensuing days.

It is understood that the terrorists approached the vehicle after the initial salvo that left the women hurt and fired execution-style at point-blank range. Israel’s army confirmed that the incident represented a terror attack and launched a manhunt for the two terrorists.

“The social service team in Hadassah, together with the management of the Efrat local council and the council’s welfare officials, accompany the family in its difficult times,” Haddassah continued in its statement.

“The family members warmly thanked the team at Hadassah who did everything possible in every way to save Lucy and did not give up until her last moments. Despite the great grief and heartbreak, the family decided to donate Lucy’s organs in order to save other lives. Hadassah Medical Center shares in the family’s great sorrow.”