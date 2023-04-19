Wednesday, April 19th | 28 Nisan 5783

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israeli Poet, Author Yehonatan Geffen Dies at Age 76, Remembered for His ‘Unforgettable Contributions’

‘Iranians, Israelis Should Be Strategic Partners’: Iranian Crown Prince Pahlavi

Holocaust Survivor Finds her Place Among Israeli Protesters

PA Chief Abbas, Senior Hamas Officials in Saudi Arabia

Cohen Heads to Turkmenistan to Open Israeli Embassy

United Hatzalah Volunteer Saves Teen’s Life on Israel-NY Flight

Convicted Palestinian Terrorist to Hold Talks in UK and Ireland

Supreme Court Hears Oral Arguments In Sabbath Observance Case With Major Impact For Religious Jews, Experts Say

US Marks 40th Anniversary of Beirut Embassy Bombing with New Sanctions Against Hezbollah

‘Fauda’ Co-Creator Teases Season 5 News, Criticizes Israel’s Judicial Reform ‘Coup’ in Podcast Interview

April 19, 2023 9:33 am
0

Israeli Poet, Author Yehonatan Geffen Dies at Age 76, Remembered for His ‘Unforgettable Contributions’

×

avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

Yehonatan Geffen, right. Photo: יהודית גרעין-כל via Wikimedia Commons

Israeli poet, author and playwright Yehonatan Geffen died on Wednesday at the age of 76.

Israel’s President Isaac Herzog eulogized Geffen after his death in a series of Twitter posts, calling the Israeli cultural icon “someone who knew how to capture the smallest and biggest moments, and turn them into eternal texts.”

“It is hard to imagine the existence of Israeli art, our hymns, the worlds of literature and theater without his unique and unforgettable contribution,” Herzog added.

Geffen was born in Nahalal, Israel, in 1947. He served in the Israel Defense Forces in the Golani Brigade and was a paratrooper, and fought in Nablus and the Golan Heights during the Six-Day War, according to The Jerusalem Post. His mother Aviva Dayan — the sister of former Israeli General and Defense Minister Moshe Dayan — died of an overdose while he was serving in the IDF.

Related coverage

April 18, 2023 11:43 am
0

‘Fauda’ Co-Creator Teases Season 5 News, Criticizes Israel’s Judicial Reform ‘Coup’ in Podcast Interview

Avi Issacharoff, the co-creator of the widely popular Israeli television series Fauda, did a podcast interview last week in which he...

Geffen moved to Tel Aviv and published a number of his poems after his release from the army, JPost added. In 1970, he moved to England to study at Cambridge University and during his time abroad his younger sister, Nurit, committed suicide. Yehonatan returned to Israel the following year and began writing a weekly column for Maariv, which he continued to do until 2013. In 1973, Yehonatan fought as a reserve soldier in the Yom Kippur War.

He launched a number of shows, including That’s All for Now, For Now That’s All with Israeli musician Dani Litani. He also wrote lyrics of songs for many Israeli singers, published children’s books, as well as hundreds of poems for both adults and children. Some of his poetry was set to music in the late 1980s on an album titled The Sixteenth Sheep, which became one of the all-time best-selling Israeli albums, Haaretz reported.

Yehonatan is survived by his son, singer Aviv Geffen, and two daughters, playwright and actress Shira Geffen and Natasha Geffen.

“We prematurely lost a sharp and wonderful creator, one of a kind, a member of a privileged family who was also blessed to have a second, creative and talented generation after him, whose talent we are all blessed with,” said Israeli President Herzog.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2023 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.