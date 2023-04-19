Wednesday, April 19th | 28 Nisan 5783

April 19, 2023 8:02 am
United Hatzalah Volunteer Saves Teen's Life on Israel-NY Flight

avatar by JNS.org

United Hatzalah of Israel Founder and President Eli Beer. Photo: Artscroll and United Hatzalah

JNS.org – A United Hatzalah emergency service doctor on Tuesday saved the life of a teen suffering from anaphylactic shock aboard an El Al flight from Israel to New York.

Dr. Natan Ungar came to the rescue of a 16-year-old boy whose throat had begun to close due to a severe allergic reaction to something he ate.

The young passenger was in possession of an EpiPen epinephrine injection device but it had expired. Ungar therefore asked the flight attendants for the plane’s medical kit, which contained a vial of adrenaline that was administered intravenously.

The teen’s condition immediately started to improve and he was soon able to breathe normally. At that point, the decision was made to continue the flight as planned to JFK Airport in New York City.

United Hatzalah is an emergency medical service based in Israel. The organization also carries out humanitarian missions across the globe in response to wars and natural disasters.

