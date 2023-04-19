US Lawmaker Paul Gosar Links to ‘Jewish Warmonger’ Antisemitic Hate Site

Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) in a now-deleted newsletter on Sunday included a link to an article whose headline described Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland as “Jewish Warmongers” on a website that routinely publishes antisemitic and other hate content.

As first reported by Media Matters on Monday, Gosar’s newsletter listed the article’s title as “Congressman Gosar: Warmongers Nuland & Blinken ‘Are Dangerous Fools Who Can Get Us All Killed.’”



But as published on Veterans Today, which bills itself as an “uncensored independent alternative foreign policy” site, that headline read: “Congressman Gosar: Jewish Warmongers Nuland & Blinken ‘Are Dangerous Fools Who Can Get Us All Killed.’”

The intentional deletion of the antisemitic portion of the headline has raised questions about who was responsible for the newsletter’s content.

In a statement to media, a member of Gosar’s team claimed that a third-party aggregator service was used to compile the links, and that the article in question was “updated” the day after the newsletter was released on April 16. A cached version of the webpage, however, does not show any updates to the headline since the article was first published in February.

Related coverage US Legislators Press Beleaguered Bank Credit Suisse Over Nazi Accounts US legislators have charged the beleaguered Swiss banking giant Credit Suisse with blocking an investigation into its historic assistance to...

Gosar’s staffer added that they would not link to Veterans Today in future newsletters, that Gosar himself did not mention Blinken’s or Nuland’s religion, and that he is “well known as one of the top advocates of the State of Israel and a defender of those of the Jewish faith across the world.”

Rep. Gosar did not immediately respond to The Algemeiner’s request for comment.

Gosar’s associations with the alt-right and racist groups has raised criticism in the past.

In 2021 Gosar was the keynote speaker at the America First Political Action Conference organized by the Holocaust denier and alt-right commentator Nick Fuentes. Later that year he appeared in fundraising materials with Fuentes, but then denied knowledge of the event. Gosar was censured by the Democratic-majority House in November 2021 and stripped of his committee assignments, which were restored in January when Republicans retook the chamber after the 2022 midterms.