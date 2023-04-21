Friday, April 21st | 30 Nisan 5783

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Palestinian Policy of Rewarding Jew Killers Is in a Class By Itself

‘Incredibly Disturbing’: ADL Calls on Israel to Reconsider New York Consul General Nomination

Israel in Talks to Sell Arrow 3 Missiles to Germany

Conservative Watchdog Launches ‘Don’t Trust Morningstar’ Campaign

Israel Will Provide Ukraine With Missile Warning System: Report

Swastika Scratched Into Skin of Autistic Jewish Student

Hapoel Jerusalem Advances to Finals of International Basketball Competition; Greek Opponents AEK Fined After Supporters Attack Israeli Fans

New Trailer for Showtime Drama ‘Ghost of Beirut’ Recounts CIA, Mossad Manhunt for Hezbollah Mastermind

If You Want to Defend Israel, Start Thinking Like a Marketing Executive

Where Is the Palestinian Equivalent of Haaretz?

April 21, 2023 9:52 am
0

Palestinian Policy of Rewarding Jew Killers Is in a Class By Itself

× [contact-form-7 404 "Not Found"]

avatar by Maurice Hirsch

Opinion

The scene in Ariel, in the West Bank, after an Israeli security guard was fatally shot in a terror attack. Photo: Reuters

Earlier this week, Palestinian Media Watch posted an article about how the Palestinian policy of paying the murderers of Jews was different even from the Nazis. We sincerely apologized that the initial headline of our report was not sufficiently clear and exact. Our original language was imprecise and required clarification, but it also showed just abhorrent the Palestinian government’s support for terrorism is.

Certainly, during the Holocaust the Nazis did indeed pay rewards of various kinds for the murder or even tracking down of Jews. However, our intention was to highlight the singular methodical nature of the Palestinian Authority’s (PA) terror reward policy, which is also entrenched in PA law.

The Nazis did not adopt a law or practice guaranteeing a lifetime payment to any person who murdered a Jew or to the families of those who murdered a Jew, if the murderer died while murdering/trying to murder Jews.

In contrast, in 2004, the PA legislated the Law of Prisoners and Released Prisoners. This law guarantees a monthly salary to every Palestinian terrorist, including murderers, arrested by Israel. The salary is paid to all terrorists, irrespective of the terrorist’s terror-group affiliation and rises with time spent in prison. Murderers sentenced to life in prison receive the PA salary for their entire life. Released terrorists – including the murderers – continue receiving a payment from the PA, commensurate to their time in prison.

Related coverage

April 20, 2023 10:21 am
0

If You Want to Defend Israel, Start Thinking Like a Marketing Executive

Imagine you’re walking into a supermarket. Your shopping cart is empty, and the shelves are bursting with products. But this...

Alongside the payments to the terrorist prisoners and released terrorists, the PA also entirely funds the Palestine Liberation Organization’s Institute for the Martyrs, which guarantees a lifelong payment, inter alia, to the families of terrorists who died while murdering/trying to murder Jews, such as suicide bombers.

The high lifetime financial rewards passed into law by the PA and called a “monthly salary,  is in a class by itself.

Maurice Hirsch, Adv. is the Head of Legal Strategies for Palestinian Media Watch.

The opinions presented by Algemeiner bloggers are solely theirs and do not represent those of The Algemeiner, its publishers or editors. If you would like to share your views with a blog post on The Algemeiner, please be in touch through our Contact page.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2023 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.