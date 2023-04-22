Saturday, April 22nd | 1 Iyyar 5783

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israelis Protest Judicial Reform for 16th Consecutive Week

Israeli-Ukrainian Volunteer Captured and Killed by Russian Forces

Sudan Army Okays Foreign Evacuation as Khartoum Battle Rages

Israel Confiscates Dozens of Digital Accounts Dealing with Hamas

Daughter of US Citizen Jailed by Iran Says She Has Lost Confidence in US Efforts

US Federal Court Rejects Challenge to Texas Anti-BDS Law

‘Incredibly Disturbing’: ADL Calls on Israel to Reconsider New York Consul General Nomination

French Jewish Students Face Off in Legal Battle With Far Left MP Following Clashes at Paris Meeting

Rapper Meek Mill Joins Patriots Owner Robert Kraft on ‘Impactful’ March of the Living Through Auschwitz

Mural Depicting Simpsons Characters as Nazi Concentration Camp Inmates Gets Vandalized on Yom HaShoah

April 22, 2023 9:40 am
0

Daughter of US Citizen Jailed by Iran Says She Has Lost Confidence in US Efforts

× [contact-form-7 404 "Not Found"]

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Tahrane Tahbaz, sister of detained Iranian-American environmentalist Morad Tahbaz, who also holds British citizenship, holds a book that her brother made, after talking with Reuters at her home in Madrid, Spain, March 18, 2022. Tahrane Tahbaz told Reuters that her brother Morad Tahbaz had been taken back to prison on Friday after being released on furlough on Wednesday. Photo: REUTERS/Juan Medina

The daughter of an environmentalist imprisoned by Iran said on Saturday she had lost confidence in US President Joe Biden’s efforts to free her father.

Morad Tahbaz, an Iranian-American who also holds British citizenship, has served five years of a 10-year sentence after being convicted of spying.

He was briefly released to house arrest with an electronic tag in March 2022 when two other dual nationals, including British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, were allowed to leave Iran.

In July his lawyer was quoted as saying he had been granted bail, but his daughter said he was now back in jail.

Related coverage

April 20, 2023 8:16 am
0

Israel Cements Ties to Turkmenistan on Iran’s Border

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen inaugurated a permanent embassy in the Central Asian nation of Turkmenistan on Thursday, establishing his country's closest...

“I think being told since Biden has taken office that our loved ones are a priority, and then seeing no action – it is hard to hold hope,” Tara Tahbaz told Reuters in Madrid while she was visiting from the United States to see relatives.

She said her family and the relatives of two other U.S. prisoners in Iran hoped Biden would grant them time to explain their stories at a meeting in Washington scheduled for next month.

She said her father, now 67, suffered from prostate cancer and had had COVID-19 three times in jail.

The United States has urged Iran to release Tahbaz and two other citizens, Emad Shargi and Siamak Namazi, who are all imprisoned on espionage charges that Washington says are baseless.

US State Department spokesman Vedant Patel tweeted on Saturday: “We once again call on Iran to cease unjustly imprisoning foreign nationals for use as political leverage and to release U.S. citizens Emad Shargi, Morad Tahbaz, and Siamak Namazi.”

Namazi, an oil executive, was jailed for 10 years in 2016 on charges of spying and cooperating with the U.S. government. Shargi was convicted in 2021 and also sentenced to 10 years.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2023 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.