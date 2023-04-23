Amman Says Jordanian Lawmaker Arrested in Israel on Suspicion of Arms Smuggling

i24 News – A Jordanian lawmaker was arrested in Israel on suspicion of smuggling arms and gold into the West Bank, Amman said on Sunday.

“The official spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Sinan Majali said that the ministry, in coordination with all concerned authorities, is following up on the case of the Jordanian Member of Parliament Imad Al-Adwan who was arrested by the Israeli Occupation authorities due to alleged smuggling of quantities of weapons and gold,” an official statement read.

Jordanian media reported the arrest took place earlier on Sunday at the Allenby Bridge border crossing.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry declined to comment.