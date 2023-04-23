Rabbi Who Lost Wife, Daughters to Terror Will Read Memorial Day Prayer

i24 News – A British-Israeli rabbi, who lost his wife and two of his daughters in a terrorist attack earlier this month, will recite the memorial prayer at a national ceremony marking the transition from Memorial Day to Independence Day on Tuesday.

Rabbi Leo Dee is the husband and father of the three British-Israeli women murdered in a terrorist attack in the Jordan Valley on April 7, where two Palestinian gunmen approached their vehicle after the initial salvo wounded the women and fired, execution-style, at point-blank range.

His two daughters, Maya and Rina, died instantly and his wife Leah passed away three days later.

A public speaker notable for his eloquence, Leo Dee said at his daughters’ funeral that “the journey to redemption is a slow one – three steps forward and two steps back. And Maia and Rina, with your loss, our world has taken two steps back. You have inspired us, you’ve loved us, and in turn we will love you forever.”

Israel’s Memorial Day will begin Monday evening, when a one-minute siren will sound throughout the country. On Tuesday morning, a second two-minute siren will sound at national memorial ceremonies at Israel’s 52 military cemeteries.

Later in the evening, the central torch-lighting ceremony will be held at Jerusalem’s Mount Herzl national cemetery, marking the country’s shift from mourning those fallen in military service and killed by terrorists to celebrating 75 years of independence.