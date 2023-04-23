Sunday, April 23rd | 2 Iyyar 5783

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Rabbi Who Lost Wife, Daughters to Terror Will Read Memorial Day Prayer

Amman Says Jordanian Lawmaker Arrested in Israel on Suspicion of Arms Smuggling

Israelis Protest Judicial Reform for 16th Consecutive Week

Israeli-Ukrainian Volunteer Captured and Killed by Russian Forces

Sudan Army Okays Foreign Evacuation as Khartoum Battle Rages

Israel Confiscates Dozens of Digital Accounts Dealing with Hamas

Daughter of US Citizen Jailed by Iran Says She Has Lost Confidence in US Efforts

US Federal Court Rejects Challenge to Texas Anti-BDS Law

‘Incredibly Disturbing’: ADL Calls on Israel to Reconsider New York Consul General Nomination

French Jewish Students Face Off in Legal Battle With Far Left MP Following Clashes at Paris Meeting

April 23, 2023 11:29 am
0

Rabbi Who Lost Wife, Daughters to Terror Will Read Memorial Day Prayer

× [contact-form-7 404 "Not Found"]

avatar by i24 News

Lucy Dee and her daughters, who were murdered in the Jordan Valley terrorist attack. Source: Twitter

i24 NewsA British-Israeli rabbi, who lost his wife and two of his daughters in a terrorist attack earlier this month, will recite the memorial prayer at a national ceremony marking the transition from Memorial Day to Independence Day on Tuesday.

Rabbi Leo Dee is the husband and father of the three British-Israeli women murdered in a terrorist attack in the Jordan Valley on April 7, where two Palestinian gunmen approached their vehicle after the initial salvo wounded the women and fired, execution-style, at point-blank range.

His two daughters, Maya and Rina, died instantly and his wife Leah passed away three days later.

A public speaker notable for his eloquence, Leo Dee said at his daughters’ funeral that “the journey to redemption is a slow one – three steps forward and two steps back. And Maia and Rina, with your loss, our world has taken two steps back. You have inspired us, you’ve loved us, and in turn we will love you forever.”

Israel’s Memorial Day will begin Monday evening, when a one-minute siren will sound throughout the country. On Tuesday morning, a second two-minute siren will sound at national memorial ceremonies at Israel’s 52 military cemeteries.

Later in the evening, the central torch-lighting ceremony will be held at Jerusalem’s Mount Herzl national cemetery, marking the country’s shift from mourning those fallen in military service and killed by terrorists to celebrating 75 years of independence.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2023 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.