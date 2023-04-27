Thursday, April 27th | 6 Iyyar 5783

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Again Refers to ‘Nazi’ Ukraine at UN

Eli Cohen in Madrid to Press United Front Against Iran

Florida the Only US State Where El Al will Service Two Cities

Senators Cruz, Cardin Introduce Bill for Golda Meir Commemorative Coin

New York City Council to Vote on Establishing End Jew Hatred Day

German Government Substantially Increases Annual Grant to Main Jewish Organization

US Lawmaker Pledges to ‘Kill’ Growing Efforts to Condition Aid to Israel

Sports Governing Body Reviews Complaint by British Legal Group About Lebanese Runner Discriminating Against Israeli Opponent

Canadian Neo-Nazi Who Flashed Antisemitic Message Onto Anne Frank House With Laser Arrested in Poland

House Passes Resolution Calling to Expand Abraham Accords, Honor 75 Years of US-Israel Ties

April 27, 2023 7:48 am
0

Eli Cohen in Madrid to Press United Front Against Iran

× [contact-form-7 404 "Not Found"]

avatar by JNS.org

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (not pictured) speak to reporters as part of Israel’s efforts “to stop Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons” in Berlin, Germany, February 28, 2023. Photo: REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

JNS.org – Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen met in Madrid on Thursday with his Spanish counterpart José Manuel Albares, with the Iranian threat topping the agenda.

“Europe and the entire world must face Iran with a united and aggressive front in order to prevent a nuclear Iran. The way to do this is by initiating economic and political sanctions together with a credible military threat. Spain will soon assume its role as president of the European Union, and in my talks I will ask that the Iranian issue have a greater weight in European discussions and decisions,” said Cohen ahead of the tête-à-tête.

“In addition, I will make it clear…Israel is not opposed to humanitarian support for the Palestinians but we will not agree to the provision of funds that will reach incitement factors and indirectly encourage terrorism. Israel and Spain have many areas of common interest and I intend to present methods of deepening relations between our countries on cyber issues, financial technologies, the battle against desertification and more,” he added.

Cohen also met with the Speaker of Parliament Meritxell Batet, the heads of the Spain-Israel Chamber of Commerce and representatives of the Jewish community.

Related coverage

April 24, 2023 7:57 am
0

Israel Arrests Jordanian MP for Smuggling Weapons into Samaria

JNS.org - Israeli authorities arrested a Jordanian lawmaker on suspicion of smuggling hundreds of weapons and possibly gold into Judea...

The trip comes against the backdrop of a series of antisemitic incidents in Barcelona.

On Wednesday, vandals scrawled graffiti reading, “Why do you kill in Palestine” outside a Chabad synagogue in the city. Nine days earlier, the Great Synagogue of Barcelona was defaced with graffiti reading, “Free Palestine from the river to the sea.”

Rabbi Pinchas Goldschmidt, the president of the Conference of European Rabbis, blamed that desecration on Barcelona Mayor Ada Colau’s decision to sever the city’s twinning agreement with Tel Aviv.

“The irresponsible decision of the mayor of Barcelona to unilaterally sever relations with the State of Israel has put the Jewish community in the city in real danger,” said Goldschmidt. “Every additional case of vandalism and bloodshed as a result of this unfortunate choice will be on her hands.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2023 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.